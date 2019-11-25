Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 22 – Day Shift
515 FM 2821 – Minor vehicle wreck.
1005 MLK Dr. – Stolen vehicle.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a residence.
600 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
160 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.
3109 Elks Dr. – Domestic.
219 University Ave. – Theft.
620 Hickory Dr. – Terroristic threat.
320 Smith Hills Rd. – Theft.
Nov. 22 – Night Shift
1010 8th St. – Assault.
93 Brunch Ave. – Theft.
200 Young St. – Domestic.
100 University Ave. – Drugs.
363 Forest Ln. – Domestic.
1000 12th St. – Organized crime.
600 Block IH 45 – Drugs.
Nov. 23 – Day Shift
IH 45 N./SH 30 – Major vehicle wreck.
614 6th St. – Domestic.
700 IH 45 S. – Commercial burglary.
805 Cline St. – Burglary of a vehicle.
149 Pine Hill – Domestic.
141 IH 45 – Theft.
Nov. 23 – Night Shift
107 Samantha St. – Burglary of a residence.
Nov. 24 – Day Shift
2500 Smither Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.
2118 Ave. S – Burglary of a residence.
19th St./Ave. N – Minor vehicle wreck.
IH 45/Col. Etheridge Blvd. – Failure to stop and give information.
Nov. 24 – Night Shift
No reports.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 22
24 Old Midway Rd. – Animal complaint.
6 Dana Dr. – Suspicious person.
132 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Disturbance.
26 Wunderlich Rd. – Animal complaint.
17 Ruben Lewis Dr. – Theft.
860 FM 247 – Civil dispute.
75 Wood Forest Dr. – Domestic.
500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs.
42 Lazy Bend Dr. – Lost property.
220 Geneva Rd. – Theft.
9 Davidson Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.
705 FM 2821 W. – Unruly person on scene.
301 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Public intoxication/suspicious vehicle.
Robinson Creek Rd./Garvey Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
FM 2296/SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.
90 Hill St. (Riverside) – Disturbance.
FM 980/SH 19 (Riverside) – Minor vehicle wreck.
Nov. 23
41 Victoria Way – Loud noise.
1000 US 190 – Drugs.
43 Victoria Way – Assault.
413 Bishop Rd. – Criminal mischief.
2900 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2700 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
364 Mann Rd. – Criminal mischief.
195 Thomas Lake Rd. – Civil dispute.
Roy Webb Rd./Blythe Ranch Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Gregory Ln./Jones Rd. – Criminal mischief.
1746 SH 75 N. – Suspicious person.
94 Gregory Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
1111 FM 1696 W. – Suspicious vehicle.
1135 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
Nov. 24
50 Pine Oak Ln. – Loud noise.
Mathis Dairy Rd./Swearingen Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
23 FM 247 – Civil dispute.
4 Dorothy St. – Disturbance.
13 Caney Creek Dr. – Stolen vehicle.
US 190/FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.
16 Phelps Creek Dr. – Criminal trespass.
28 Sandra Dr. – Civil dispute.
33 Big Lake Cir. – Loud noise.
126 Roy Webb Rd. – Civil dispute.
80 Erin Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
2101 FM 1375 E. – Missing person.
25 Ross McBride Ln. – Suspicious person.
Walker County Jail docket
Nov. 22
Sherman McKinney – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
John Price – Failure to present proof of insurance, criminal nonsupport.
Melinda Warren – Forgery of a financial instrument, hold over.
Jose Godinez-Flores – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).
John Carroll – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kerry Massey – Public intoxication.
Michael Pelt – Public intoxication.
Nov. 23
Joshua McCaffety – Possession of a dangerous drug (Montgomery County), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Toni Dunaway – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Charles Owens – Assault causing bodily injury.
Nov. 24
Jose Benavidez – DWI, open container, hold over.
Drew Welborn – DWI.
Kameron Triplett – Unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Deiontae Byrd – Assault causing bodily injury.
Nov. 25
Omar Roman – (2nd) DWI.
