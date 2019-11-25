Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 22 – Day Shift

515 FM 2821 – Minor vehicle wreck.

1005 MLK Dr. – Stolen vehicle.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a residence.

600 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

160 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.

3109 Elks Dr. – Domestic.

219 University Ave. – Theft.

620 Hickory Dr. – Terroristic threat.

320 Smith Hills Rd. – Theft.

Nov. 22 – Night Shift

1010 8th St. – Assault.

93 Brunch Ave. – Theft.

200 Young St. – Domestic.

100 University Ave. – Drugs.

363 Forest Ln. – Domestic.

1000 12th St. – Organized crime.

600 Block IH 45 – Drugs.

Nov. 23 – Day Shift

IH 45 N./SH 30 – Major vehicle wreck.

614 6th St. – Domestic.

700 IH 45 S. – Commercial burglary.

805 Cline St. – Burglary of a vehicle.

149 Pine Hill – Domestic.

141 IH 45 – Theft.

Nov. 23 – Night Shift

107 Samantha St. – Burglary of a residence.

Nov. 24 – Day Shift

2500 Smither Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.

2118 Ave. S – Burglary of a residence.

19th St./Ave. N – Minor vehicle wreck.

IH 45/Col. Etheridge Blvd. – Failure to stop and give information.

Nov. 24 – Night Shift

No reports.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 22

24 Old Midway Rd. – Animal complaint.

6 Dana Dr. – Suspicious person.

132 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Disturbance.

26 Wunderlich Rd. – Animal complaint.

17 Ruben Lewis Dr. – Theft.

860 FM 247 – Civil dispute.

75 Wood Forest Dr. – Domestic.

500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs.

42 Lazy Bend Dr. – Lost property.

220 Geneva Rd. – Theft.

9 Davidson Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.

705 FM 2821 W. – Unruly person on scene.

301 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Public intoxication/suspicious vehicle.

Robinson Creek Rd./Garvey Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

FM 2296/SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.

90 Hill St. (Riverside) – Disturbance.

FM 980/SH 19 (Riverside) – Minor vehicle wreck.

Nov. 23

41 Victoria Way – Loud noise.

1000 US 190 – Drugs.

43 Victoria Way – Assault.

413 Bishop Rd. – Criminal mischief.

2900 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2700 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

364 Mann Rd. – Criminal mischief.

195 Thomas Lake Rd. – Civil dispute.

Roy Webb Rd./Blythe Ranch Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Gregory Ln./Jones Rd. – Criminal mischief.

1746 SH 75 N. – Suspicious person.

94 Gregory Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

1111 FM 1696 W. – Suspicious vehicle.

1135 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

Nov. 24

50 Pine Oak Ln. – Loud noise.

Mathis Dairy Rd./Swearingen Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

23 FM 247 – Civil dispute.

4 Dorothy St. – Disturbance.

13 Caney Creek Dr. – Stolen vehicle.

US 190/FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.

16 Phelps Creek Dr. – Criminal trespass.

28 Sandra Dr. – Civil dispute.

33 Big Lake Cir. – Loud noise.

126 Roy Webb Rd. – Civil dispute.

80 Erin Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

2101 FM 1375 E. – Missing person.

25 Ross McBride Ln. – Suspicious person.

Walker County Jail docket

Nov. 22

Sherman McKinney – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

John Price – Failure to present proof of insurance, criminal nonsupport.

Melinda Warren – Forgery of a financial instrument, hold over.

Jose Godinez-Flores – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).

John Carroll – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kerry Massey – Public intoxication.

Michael Pelt – Public intoxication.

Nov. 23

Joshua McCaffety – Possession of a dangerous drug (Montgomery County), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Toni Dunaway – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Charles Owens – Assault causing bodily injury.

Nov. 24

Jose Benavidez – DWI, open container, hold over.

Drew Welborn – DWI.

Kameron Triplett – Unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Deiontae Byrd – Assault causing bodily injury.

Nov. 25

Omar Roman – (2nd) DWI.

