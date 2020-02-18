Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 17 – Day Shift
1297 Southwood Dr. – Theft.
1702 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
Feb. 17 – Night Shift
2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Domestic.
3300 Pine Grove Dr. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 14
92 Hawthorne Rd. – Criminal mischief.
SH 19/SH 75 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
674 FM 2296 – Criminal trespass.
906 FM 247 – Animal complaint.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Unruly person on scene.
Feb. 15
60 Tanglewood Dr. – Disturbance.
2720 Angier Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
FM 2296/US 190 E. – Suspicious vehicle.
600 Pinedale Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
1946 SH 75 N. – Animal complaint.
1900 FM 1375 E. – Suspicious person.
Pinedale Rd./IH 45 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
FM 980/SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious person.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
193 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Major vehicle wreck.
88 Oak Creek – Animal complaint.
FM 1375 W./IH 45 S. – Suspicious vehicle.
12 Whippoorwill Dr. – Loud noise.
18 Rainbow Dr. (Riverside) – Disturbance.
Feb. 16
51 Victoria Way – Burglary of a residence.
11 Ross McBride Ln. – Shots heard.
108 Paul Bruno Rd. – Shots heard.
309 Ave. M – Assault.
32 SH 75 N. – Residential fire.
1202 US 190 – Animal complaint.
5 FM 405 (Riverside) – Domestic.
SH 19/FM 980 – Found property.
9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
1400 Front St. – Criminal trespass.
107 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
309 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.
Feb. 17
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
10 US 190 – Animal complaint.
1743 SH 75 N. – Civil dispute.
9309 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
181 Durer Rd. – Animal bite.
168 Booker Rd. – Shots heard.
11 Walnut Cove – Civil dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 14
George Powell – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
Alanzo Childress – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Raburn Sanders III – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2-A (>=4g<200g).
Feb. 15
Daniel Zhi – Public intoxication.
Feb. 16
Cheryl Wooley Housley – Delivery of a dangerous drug.
Damian Archie – Delivery of a dangerous drug.
Brandon Lopez – Public intoxication.
Tucker Colunga – Public intoxication.
Laura Rothfuss – DWI.
Yudon Allen – Interfering with public duties.
Rodrick McGowan – Assault causing bodily injury.
Marco Alvarado Rivera – Public intoxication.
Edward Shephard – Public intoxication.
Eunice Upson – Criminal trespass.
Janet Ledezma – DWI.
Thomas Gutierrez – Public intoxication.
Feb. 17
Jocelyn Hernandez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Quincy Champine – Tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Feb. 18
Shantrell Bourasa – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Kylee Marks – Public intoxication.
