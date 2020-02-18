Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 17 – Day Shift

1297 Southwood Dr. – Theft.

1702 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

Feb. 17 – Night Shift

2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Domestic.

3300 Pine Grove Dr. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 14

92 Hawthorne Rd. – Criminal mischief.

SH 19/SH 75 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

674 FM 2296 – Criminal trespass.

906 FM 247 – Animal complaint.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Unruly person on scene.

Feb. 15

60 Tanglewood Dr. – Disturbance.

2720 Angier Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

FM 2296/US 190 E. – Suspicious vehicle.

600 Pinedale Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

1946 SH 75 N. – Animal complaint.

1900 FM 1375 E. – Suspicious person.

Pinedale Rd./IH 45 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

FM 980/SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious person.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

193 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Major vehicle wreck.

88 Oak Creek – Animal complaint.

FM 1375 W./IH 45 S. – Suspicious vehicle.

12 Whippoorwill Dr. – Loud noise.

18 Rainbow Dr. (Riverside) – Disturbance.

Feb. 16

51 Victoria Way – Burglary of a residence.

11 Ross McBride Ln. – Shots heard.

108 Paul Bruno Rd. – Shots heard.

309 Ave. M – Assault.

32 SH 75 N. – Residential fire.

1202 US 190 – Animal complaint.

5 FM 405 (Riverside) – Domestic.

SH 19/FM 980 – Found property.

9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

1400 Front St. – Criminal trespass.

107 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

309 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.

Feb. 17

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

10 US 190 – Animal complaint.

1743 SH 75 N. – Civil dispute.

9309 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

181 Durer Rd. – Animal bite.

168 Booker Rd. – Shots heard.

11 Walnut Cove – Civil dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 14

George Powell – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

Alanzo Childress – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Raburn Sanders III – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2-A (>=4g<200g).

Feb. 15

Daniel Zhi – Public intoxication.

Feb. 16

Cheryl Wooley Housley – Delivery of a dangerous drug.

Damian Archie – Delivery of a dangerous drug.

Brandon Lopez – Public intoxication.

Tucker Colunga – Public intoxication.

Laura Rothfuss – DWI.

Yudon Allen – Interfering with public duties.

Rodrick McGowan – Assault causing bodily injury.

Marco Alvarado Rivera – Public intoxication.

Edward Shephard – Public intoxication.

Eunice Upson – Criminal trespass.

Janet Ledezma – DWI.

Thomas Gutierrez – Public intoxication.

Feb. 17

Jocelyn Hernandez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Quincy Champine – Tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Feb. 18

Shantrell Bourasa – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Kylee Marks – Public intoxication.

