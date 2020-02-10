Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 7 – Day Shift

2628 Milam St. – Assault.

18 Cline St. – Domestic.

2250 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.

141 IH 45 S. – Criminal mischief.

208 Ave. N – Burglary of a residence.

Feb. 7 – Night Shift

1020 MLK Dr. – Domestic.

1613 Persimmon Dr. – Suspicious incident.

141 IH 45 – Theft.

SH 75 – Minor vehicle wreck.

Ave. I – Minor vehicle wreck.

2407 Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.

Feb. 8 – Day Shift

1224 Ave. E – Criminal mischief.

201 West Hill Park Cir. – Drugs.

1312 Smither Dr. – Criminal mischief.

1200 SH 75 N. – Sexual assault.

506 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Aggravated assault.

Feb. 8 – Night Shift

104 US 190 – Theft.

901 Thomason Dr. – Domestic dispute.

913 University Ave. – Assault.

Feb. 9 – Day Shift

1028 Bowers Blvd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

2209 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

407 Brunch Ave. – Domestic.

Feb. 9 – Night Shift

1111 Thomason Dr. – Assault.

100 IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 7

98 Hawthorne Rd. – Civil dispute.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

1743 SH 75 N. – Disturbance.

FM 2989/IH 45 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

83 Hill Top Ln. – Domestic.

6 Ellen Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

18 Victoria Way – Civil dispute.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Assault.

1700 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.

837 Moffett Springs Rd. – Domestic.

1687 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.

433 FM 2628 – Person with a weapon.

188 Morris Ln. – Disturbance.

547 FM 1696 W. – Criminal mischief.

655 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.

Feb. 8

153 Didlake Rd. – Residential fire.

2500 FM 1375 E. – Suspicious vehicle.

110 Pashun Ln. (New Waverly) – Animal complaint.

Tejas Dr./Delaware Ave. – Shots heard.

38 Gourd Creek Cemetery Rd. – Domestic in progress.

40 Pinedale Subdivision Rd. – Residential fire.

10 Garvey Rd. – Animal complaint.

116 Brazil Blvd. – Found property.

138 John Kay Rd. – Shots heard.

295 FM 2929 – Criminal trespass.

18 Sutterfield Ln. – Criminal mischief.

85 Young Rd. – Shots heard.

1658 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.

Feb. 9

200 IH 45 S. – Vehicle fire.

328 Geneva Rd. – Assault.

1294 FM 247 – Theft.

FM 2296/Phelps Slab Rd. – Animal complaint.

211 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

151 Echo Ln. – Shots heard.

168 Booker Rd. – Disturbance.

SH 150 E./FM 2693 – Suspicious vehicle.

FM 1696 W./Rigby Ln. – Public intoxication.

8 Park Ln. – Domestic.

FM 2296/Watson Lake Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

1030 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Theft.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 7

Marcos Rojas – Engaging in organized crime, no seat belt.

Daniel Delcampo – Engaging in organized crime, no valid driver’s license.

Rachel Jones – Resisting arrest, theft of property (>=$100<$750).

David Neugent – Assault by threat, continuous violence against family, interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Juan Martinez – Hold over.

Feb. 8

Earl Hubbard – Disregard for a stop sign, possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Ashton Ballard – (2 counts) child under 8 not secured by a seatbelt.

Feb. 9

Wilburn Cole – DWI.

Dohn Albert – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Markas Utley – Public intoxication.

Austin Opry – Public intoxication.

