Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 7 – Day Shift
2628 Milam St. – Assault.
18 Cline St. – Domestic.
2250 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.
141 IH 45 S. – Criminal mischief.
208 Ave. N – Burglary of a residence.
Feb. 7 – Night Shift
1020 MLK Dr. – Domestic.
1613 Persimmon Dr. – Suspicious incident.
141 IH 45 – Theft.
SH 75 – Minor vehicle wreck.
Ave. I – Minor vehicle wreck.
2407 Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.
Feb. 8 – Day Shift
1224 Ave. E – Criminal mischief.
201 West Hill Park Cir. – Drugs.
1312 Smither Dr. – Criminal mischief.
1200 SH 75 N. – Sexual assault.
506 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Aggravated assault.
Feb. 8 – Night Shift
104 US 190 – Theft.
901 Thomason Dr. – Domestic dispute.
913 University Ave. – Assault.
Feb. 9 – Day Shift
1028 Bowers Blvd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
2209 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
407 Brunch Ave. – Domestic.
Feb. 9 – Night Shift
1111 Thomason Dr. – Assault.
100 IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 7
98 Hawthorne Rd. – Civil dispute.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
1743 SH 75 N. – Disturbance.
FM 2989/IH 45 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
83 Hill Top Ln. – Domestic.
6 Ellen Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
18 Victoria Way – Civil dispute.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Assault.
1700 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.
837 Moffett Springs Rd. – Domestic.
1687 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.
433 FM 2628 – Person with a weapon.
188 Morris Ln. – Disturbance.
547 FM 1696 W. – Criminal mischief.
655 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.
Feb. 8
153 Didlake Rd. – Residential fire.
2500 FM 1375 E. – Suspicious vehicle.
110 Pashun Ln. (New Waverly) – Animal complaint.
Tejas Dr./Delaware Ave. – Shots heard.
38 Gourd Creek Cemetery Rd. – Domestic in progress.
40 Pinedale Subdivision Rd. – Residential fire.
10 Garvey Rd. – Animal complaint.
116 Brazil Blvd. – Found property.
138 John Kay Rd. – Shots heard.
295 FM 2929 – Criminal trespass.
18 Sutterfield Ln. – Criminal mischief.
85 Young Rd. – Shots heard.
1658 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.
Feb. 9
200 IH 45 S. – Vehicle fire.
328 Geneva Rd. – Assault.
1294 FM 247 – Theft.
FM 2296/Phelps Slab Rd. – Animal complaint.
211 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
151 Echo Ln. – Shots heard.
168 Booker Rd. – Disturbance.
SH 150 E./FM 2693 – Suspicious vehicle.
FM 1696 W./Rigby Ln. – Public intoxication.
8 Park Ln. – Domestic.
FM 2296/Watson Lake Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
1030 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Theft.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 7
Marcos Rojas – Engaging in organized crime, no seat belt.
Daniel Delcampo – Engaging in organized crime, no valid driver’s license.
Rachel Jones – Resisting arrest, theft of property (>=$100<$750).
David Neugent – Assault by threat, continuous violence against family, interfering with emergency request for assistance.
Juan Martinez – Hold over.
Feb. 8
Earl Hubbard – Disregard for a stop sign, possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Ashton Ballard – (2 counts) child under 8 not secured by a seatbelt.
Feb. 9
Wilburn Cole – DWI.
Dohn Albert – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Markas Utley – Public intoxication.
Austin Opry – Public intoxication.
