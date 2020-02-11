Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 10 – Day Shift

2500 block Montgomery Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

118 Brazos Dr. – Forgery.

SH 75 S./Southwood Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Feb. 10 – Night Shift

SH 30/SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.

7th St./Ave. J – Found property.

SH 30 W./IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 10

1030 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Theft.

68 Johnson St. (Riverside) – Theft.

25 Dana Dr. – Suspicious person.

2854 IH 45 N. – Sexual assault.

655 FM 2821 W. – Found property.

61 Oak Hill Dr. – Animal complaint.

500 FM 2821 W. – Harassment.

14 Marina Point – Animal complaint.

18 Victoria Way – Burglary.

SH 19/SH 30 E. – Minor vehicle wreck.

68 Ranch Acres Dr. – Shots heard.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

122 IH 45 S. – Person with a weapon.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 10

Katherine Bratton – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shaneka Sykes – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), failure to appear, failure to present proof of insurance, no driver’s license.

Jarrod Sanders – Evading arrest, driving with an invalid license.

Cory Archie – (2 counts) manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance PG 2-A (>2oz<=4oz), evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Julie Jordan – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Rory Wood – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Feb. 11

Quentin Patton – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Johanna Carcamo – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), tampering with physical evidence.

Joshua Gregory – Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

