Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 10 – Day Shift
2500 block Montgomery Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
118 Brazos Dr. – Forgery.
SH 75 S./Southwood Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Feb. 10 – Night Shift
SH 30/SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.
7th St./Ave. J – Found property.
SH 30 W./IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 10
1030 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Theft.
68 Johnson St. (Riverside) – Theft.
25 Dana Dr. – Suspicious person.
2854 IH 45 N. – Sexual assault.
655 FM 2821 W. – Found property.
61 Oak Hill Dr. – Animal complaint.
500 FM 2821 W. – Harassment.
14 Marina Point – Animal complaint.
18 Victoria Way – Burglary.
SH 19/SH 30 E. – Minor vehicle wreck.
68 Ranch Acres Dr. – Shots heard.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
122 IH 45 S. – Person with a weapon.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 10
Katherine Bratton – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shaneka Sykes – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), failure to appear, failure to present proof of insurance, no driver’s license.
Jarrod Sanders – Evading arrest, driving with an invalid license.
Cory Archie – (2 counts) manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance PG 2-A (>2oz<=4oz), evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Julie Jordan – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Rory Wood – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Feb. 11
Quentin Patton – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Johanna Carcamo – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), tampering with physical evidence.
Joshua Gregory – Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.