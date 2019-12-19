Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 18 – Day Shift

3000 SH 30 – Minor vehicle wreck.

305 Old Phelps Rd. – Domestic.

US 190/SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.

100 Col. Etheridge Blvd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

416 16th St. – Criminal mischief.

914 Birmingham Dr. – Unattended death.

Dec. 18 – Night Shift

2101 Sycamore Ave. – Assault.

919 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Domestic.

2400 Montgomery Rd. – Drugs.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 18

862 FM 980 – Residential fire.

6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Disturbance.

17 Whispering Pines Rd. – Terroristic threat.

6 Allbritton Rd. – Theft.

US 190/FM 2296 – Lost property.

5980 FM 1374 – Domestic.

26 Amber Dr. – Missing person.

986 Wood Farm Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Shots heard.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 18

Brandon LeFlore – Public intoxication.

Ryan Sosnowicz – Injury to a child/elder/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Jessica Higley – DWI.

Lansford Scott – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).

DeAndrea Lowe – Cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Damian Archie – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Edgar Harris Jr. – Falsification of a drug test.

Michael Ide – Injury to a child/elder/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.

Sharon Harrison – Public intoxication.

