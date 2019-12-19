Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 18 – Day Shift
3000 SH 30 – Minor vehicle wreck.
305 Old Phelps Rd. – Domestic.
US 190/SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.
100 Col. Etheridge Blvd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
416 16th St. – Criminal mischief.
914 Birmingham Dr. – Unattended death.
Dec. 18 – Night Shift
2101 Sycamore Ave. – Assault.
919 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Domestic.
2400 Montgomery Rd. – Drugs.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 18
862 FM 980 – Residential fire.
6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Disturbance.
17 Whispering Pines Rd. – Terroristic threat.
6 Allbritton Rd. – Theft.
US 190/FM 2296 – Lost property.
5980 FM 1374 – Domestic.
26 Amber Dr. – Missing person.
986 Wood Farm Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Shots heard.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 18
Brandon LeFlore – Public intoxication.
Ryan Sosnowicz – Injury to a child/elder/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jessica Higley – DWI.
Lansford Scott – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).
DeAndrea Lowe – Cruelty to non-livestock animals.
Damian Archie – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Edgar Harris Jr. – Falsification of a drug test.
Michael Ide – Injury to a child/elder/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
Sharon Harrison – Public intoxication.
