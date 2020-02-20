Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 19 – Day Shift

1802 Normal Park Dr. – Forgery.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

1712 Merchant St. – Burglary of a residence.

Feb. 19 – Night Shift

3121 Montgomery Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 19

335 FM 1375 W. (New Waverly) – Animal complaint.

304 FM 1696 W. – Terroristic threat.

27 Calvary Rd. – Theft.

79 Young Rd. – Overdose.

101 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.

2 Victoria Way – Sexual assault.

2615 El Toro Rd. – Drugs/narcotics.

21 Johnson-Dodge St. – Residential fire.

156 Booker Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

600 FM 980 – Major vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 19

Jose Hernandez – Assault of a family/household member impeding breathing.

Billy Collins – (2nd) DWI.

Robert Dixon – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (Jefferson County).

Anthony Flores – Theft of property (>=$100<$750), evading arrest.

Randy Martinez – Forgery of a financial instrument.

Shedrick Jenkins – Terroristic threat.

Juan Vivian – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), tampering with evidence.

Bobby Hunter – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Aaron Sykes – Public intoxication.

Tyler McBride – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Feb. 20

Christopher Thomas – DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest.

