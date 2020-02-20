Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 19 – Day Shift
1802 Normal Park Dr. – Forgery.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
1712 Merchant St. – Burglary of a residence.
Feb. 19 – Night Shift
3121 Montgomery Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 19
335 FM 1375 W. (New Waverly) – Animal complaint.
304 FM 1696 W. – Terroristic threat.
27 Calvary Rd. – Theft.
79 Young Rd. – Overdose.
101 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.
2 Victoria Way – Sexual assault.
2615 El Toro Rd. – Drugs/narcotics.
21 Johnson-Dodge St. – Residential fire.
156 Booker Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
600 FM 980 – Major vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 19
Jose Hernandez – Assault of a family/household member impeding breathing.
Billy Collins – (2nd) DWI.
Robert Dixon – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (Jefferson County).
Anthony Flores – Theft of property (>=$100<$750), evading arrest.
Randy Martinez – Forgery of a financial instrument.
Shedrick Jenkins – Terroristic threat.
Juan Vivian – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), tampering with evidence.
Bobby Hunter – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Aaron Sykes – Public intoxication.
Tyler McBride – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Feb. 20
Christopher Thomas – DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest.
