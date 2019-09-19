Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 18 – Day Shift
515 FM 2821 – Minor vehicle wreck.
1913 Normal Park Dr. – Domestic.
17th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Sept. 18 – Night Shift
2628 Milam St. – Child/elder abuse.
2500 Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
2445 Montgomery Rd. – Criminal mischief.
5203 SH 75 N. – Domestic.
8 University Ave. – Domestic.
608 Vicki Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.
1300 Smither Dr. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 18
Round Prairie Rd./SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
2931 SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.
24 Novark Rd. – Terroristic threat.
3201 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
3 Eisenhower Ln. – Animal complaint.
11 Gold Leaf Trail – Criminal mischief.
3736 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 18
Kelly Kasmiersky – DWI.
Tevin Edmonson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g) (Trinity County), unlawful carry of a weapon.
Bradley Mills – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
William Johnson – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Alvin O’Bryan – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Ricky Corley – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Reginald Rolling – (2 counts) Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Gene Harrell – Falsification of a drug test.
Henry Walker – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Sept. 19
Jessica Davis – (3 counts) dog at large, (3 counts) failure to have a rabies vaccination, (2 counts) failure to appear, expired registration, no valid driver’s license.
Johnnie Ross – Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an invalid license.
Donte Houston – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
