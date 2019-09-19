Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 18 – Day Shift

515 FM 2821 – Minor vehicle wreck.

1913 Normal Park Dr. – Domestic.

17th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Sept. 18 – Night Shift

2628 Milam St. – Child/elder abuse.

2500 Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

2445 Montgomery Rd. – Criminal mischief.

5203 SH 75 N. – Domestic.

8 University Ave. – Domestic.

608 Vicki Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.

1300 Smither Dr. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 18

Round Prairie Rd./SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

2931 SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.

24 Novark Rd. – Terroristic threat.

3201 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

3 Eisenhower Ln. – Animal complaint.

11 Gold Leaf Trail – Criminal mischief.

3736 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 18

Kelly Kasmiersky – DWI.

Tevin Edmonson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g) (Trinity County), unlawful carry of a weapon.

Bradley Mills – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

William Johnson – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Alvin O’Bryan – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Ricky Corley – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Reginald Rolling – (2 counts) Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Gene Harrell – Falsification of a drug test.

Henry Walker – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Sept. 19

Jessica Davis – (3 counts) dog at large, (3 counts) failure to have a rabies vaccination, (2 counts) failure to appear, expired registration, no valid driver’s license.

Johnnie Ross – Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an invalid license.

Donte Houston – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Tags

Recommended for you