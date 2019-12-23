Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 19 – Day Shift

115 Financial Plaza – Theft.

2000 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

141 IH 45 – Theft.

1440 Brazos Dr. – Theft.

Sendero Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Dec. 19 – Night Shift

IH 45 S./Smither Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

111 IH 45 S. – Theft.

224 SH 75 N. – Theft.

Dec. 20 – Day Shift

Smither Dr./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2830 Lake Rd. – Organized crime.

11th St./Ave. M – Minor vehicle wreck.

Dec. 20 – Night Shift

305 Old Phelps Rd. – Domestic.

515 FM 2821 E. – Theft.

2257 Sam Houston Ave. – Overdose.

2615 El Toro Rd. – Organized crime.

222 El Toro Rd. – Animal bite.

US 190/Riverside Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Dec. 21 – Day Shift

2830 Lake Rd. – Runaway.

Dec. 21 – Night Shift

314 Pine Shadows Dr. – Found property.

1720 11th St. – Theft.

813 Boettcher Mill Rd. – Domestic.

15th St./Ave. I – Major vehicle wreck.

Dec. 22 – Day Shift

1200 Josey St. – Sexual assault.

2800 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2830 Lake Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

250 FM 2821 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.

11th St./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Dec. 22 – Night Shift

No reports.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 19

No reports provided.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 19

No reports.

Dec. 20

Gerardo Cervantes – DWI.

Heather Cobb – Bail jumping, failure to identify a fugitive.

Dec. 21

Conrad Liles – Invasive visual recording.

Donnie Lothridge – Tampering with a government record.

Dec. 22

Terry Walker Jr. – Violation of a protective order, passenger unsecured by a seatbelt, theft, failure to appear.

Sam Mitchell III – Public intoxication.

Erik Jones – DWI.

Laurie Harris – (2 counts) trespassing, (2 counts) failure to appear.

Collin Yeager – (3rd or more) DWI.

Robert Renfro – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Roman Clark – Assault of a family/house member, interfering with emergency requests for assistance.

Dec. 23

Monica Jones – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jorge Prudencio-Walker – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Casie Romero – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

