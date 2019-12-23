Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 19 – Day Shift
115 Financial Plaza – Theft.
2000 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
141 IH 45 – Theft.
1440 Brazos Dr. – Theft.
Sendero Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Dec. 19 – Night Shift
IH 45 S./Smither Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
111 IH 45 S. – Theft.
224 SH 75 N. – Theft.
Dec. 20 – Day Shift
Smither Dr./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2830 Lake Rd. – Organized crime.
11th St./Ave. M – Minor vehicle wreck.
Dec. 20 – Night Shift
305 Old Phelps Rd. – Domestic.
515 FM 2821 E. – Theft.
2257 Sam Houston Ave. – Overdose.
2615 El Toro Rd. – Organized crime.
222 El Toro Rd. – Animal bite.
US 190/Riverside Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Dec. 21 – Day Shift
2830 Lake Rd. – Runaway.
Dec. 21 – Night Shift
314 Pine Shadows Dr. – Found property.
1720 11th St. – Theft.
813 Boettcher Mill Rd. – Domestic.
15th St./Ave. I – Major vehicle wreck.
Dec. 22 – Day Shift
1200 Josey St. – Sexual assault.
2800 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2830 Lake Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
250 FM 2821 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.
11th St./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Dec. 22 – Night Shift
No reports.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 19
No reports provided.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 19
No reports.
Dec. 20
Gerardo Cervantes – DWI.
Heather Cobb – Bail jumping, failure to identify a fugitive.
Dec. 21
Conrad Liles – Invasive visual recording.
Donnie Lothridge – Tampering with a government record.
Dec. 22
Terry Walker Jr. – Violation of a protective order, passenger unsecured by a seatbelt, theft, failure to appear.
Sam Mitchell III – Public intoxication.
Erik Jones – DWI.
Laurie Harris – (2 counts) trespassing, (2 counts) failure to appear.
Collin Yeager – (3rd or more) DWI.
Robert Renfro – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Roman Clark – Assault of a family/house member, interfering with emergency requests for assistance.
Dec. 23
Monica Jones – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jorge Prudencio-Walker – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Casie Romero – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.