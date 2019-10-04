Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 3 – Day Shift

1909 SH 30 E. – Theft.

2209 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Domestic.

1600 Bearkat Blvd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

100 block SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Oct. 3 – Night Shift

6 Vicki Dr. – Harassment.

707 Circle Dr. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 3

1846 IH 45 N. – Theft.

465 Keeland Dr. (New Waverly) – Animal bite.

3156 SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.

187 Frank Cloud Dr. – Outside fire.

2211 US 190 – Theft.

1144 US 190 – Drugs/narcotics.

162 Dogwood Ln. – Suspicious person.

271 Hardy Bottom Rd. – Civil dispute.

Tejas Dr./Delaware Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Raintree St./Wallace Rd. – Loud noise.

1090 FM 405 – Major vehicle wreck.

Mitchell Cemetery Rd./SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.

49 Dallas Young Rd. – Domestic.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 3

Brian McDonald – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Robert Dortch – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Misty Engle – Fraud.

Keith Butcher – Falsification of a drug test.

Oct. 4

Brian Davis – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), driving with invalid license, tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest.

Travis Cleark – (2 counts) DWI.

Tags

Recommended for you