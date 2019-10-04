Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 3 – Day Shift
1909 SH 30 E. – Theft.
2209 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Domestic.
1600 Bearkat Blvd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
100 block SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Oct. 3 – Night Shift
6 Vicki Dr. – Harassment.
707 Circle Dr. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 3
1846 IH 45 N. – Theft.
465 Keeland Dr. (New Waverly) – Animal bite.
3156 SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.
187 Frank Cloud Dr. – Outside fire.
2211 US 190 – Theft.
1144 US 190 – Drugs/narcotics.
162 Dogwood Ln. – Suspicious person.
271 Hardy Bottom Rd. – Civil dispute.
Tejas Dr./Delaware Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Raintree St./Wallace Rd. – Loud noise.
1090 FM 405 – Major vehicle wreck.
Mitchell Cemetery Rd./SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.
49 Dallas Young Rd. – Domestic.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 3
Brian McDonald – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Robert Dortch – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misty Engle – Fraud.
Keith Butcher – Falsification of a drug test.
Oct. 4
Brian Davis – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), driving with invalid license, tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest.
Travis Cleark – (2 counts) DWI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.