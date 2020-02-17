Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 14 – Day Shift

925 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

14th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

12th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

2000 block 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Feb. 14 – Night Shift

407 Brunch Ave. – Domestic.

2700 Angier Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

Feb. 15 – Day Shift

1548 11th St. – Indecent assault.

1200 12th St. – Sexual assault.

1109 Ave. M – Criminal mischief.

1409 Ave. M – Criminal mischief.

207 19th St. – Burglary of a vehicle.

1806 Ave. P – Domestic.

2720 Angier Rd. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

214 16th St. – Commercial burglary.

2719 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

Feb. 15 – Night Shift

1015 Oak Dr. – Theft.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

2406 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

1406 Ave. C – Domestic.

1613 Persimmon Dr. – Criminal mischief.

Feb. 16 – Day Shift

3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.

Feb. 16 – Night Shift

141 IH 45 – Theft.

1300 Utility Dr. – Suspicious incident.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 14

No reports.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 14

No reports.

