Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 14 – Day Shift
925 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
14th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
12th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
2000 block 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Feb. 14 – Night Shift
407 Brunch Ave. – Domestic.
2700 Angier Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
Feb. 15 – Day Shift
1548 11th St. – Indecent assault.
1200 12th St. – Sexual assault.
1109 Ave. M – Criminal mischief.
1409 Ave. M – Criminal mischief.
207 19th St. – Burglary of a vehicle.
1806 Ave. P – Domestic.
2720 Angier Rd. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
214 16th St. – Commercial burglary.
2719 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
Feb. 15 – Night Shift
1015 Oak Dr. – Theft.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
2406 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
1406 Ave. C – Domestic.
1613 Persimmon Dr. – Criminal mischief.
Feb. 16 – Day Shift
3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.
Feb. 16 – Night Shift
141 IH 45 – Theft.
1300 Utility Dr. – Suspicious incident.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 14
No reports.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 14
No reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.