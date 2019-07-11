Huntsville Police Department
July 10 – Day Shift
900 Block US 190 – Minor vehicle wreck.
120 SH 30 E. – Found property.
PR 40/IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Old Colony Rd./SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.
1005 MLK Dr. – Theft.
141 IH 45 S. – Disturbance.
233 Normal Park Dr. – Assault.
July 10 – Night Shift
1012 Frostwood Dr. – Shooting.
408 Kay Terrace – Domestic.
Nance Cir./MLK Dr. – Organized crime.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 9
0 Block Brandon Rd. – Criminal trespass.
1300 Block Sam Houston Ave. – Suspicious person.
100 Block Pine Ridge Ln. – Animal complaint.
1900 Block IH 45 N. – Drugs/narcotics.
0 Block Trail Ridge Rd. – Missing person.
0 Block Johnson St. (Riverside) – Animal complaint.
9200 Block SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Theft.
July 10
100 Block Town and Country Ave. – Burglary in progress.
0 Block Joe Novak Rd. – Suspicious noise.
700 Block FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.
0 Block Hidden Creek Dr. – Domestic.
0 Block Autumn Way – Theft.
3100 Block IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
400 Block Keeland Dr. (New Waverly) – Theft.
2300 Block IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
5000 Block Sam Houston Ave. – Suspicious vehicle.
2200 Block US 190 – Stolen vehicle.
3600 Block SH 19 (Riverside) – Theft.
1100 Block US 190 – Burglary.
2200 Block US 190 – Theft.
0 Block White Tail Ln. – Burglary of a residence.
Walker County Jail docket
July 9
Helen Roberts – Theft of service (>=$100<$750) (Hopkins County).
Tracy Clark – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=200g<400g).
Joshia Humphries – DWI.
Timothy Monfils – Public intoxication, failure to appear.
John Juarez – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Avie Skyler III – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
July 10
Ramon Cruz – DWI.
Carlos Haros – Public intoxication.
Corinthian Merchant – Theft of property (>=$2,500<$30k) (Harris County).
Will Hudson – Public intoxication.
Kayla Lary – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Johnathan Lincoln – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of family/house member impeding breathing.
Garrett Green – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g) (bench warrant), hold over.
Christin Brown – Driving with invalid license, failure to appear, speeding.
Brittany Wingate – False report to police officer.
Darren Harrison – Public intoxication.
Trevor Mantz – DWI.
James Williams – Abandoning endangered child in imminent danger.
Pamela Chandler – Criminally negligent homicide (Polk County).
Stanley Perkins – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750), criminal trespass, resisting arrest, failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information, driving with invalid license, failure to present proof of insurance, failure to appear, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of family/household member, terroristic threat causing fear of imminent danger.
July 11
Fernando Avila – (2 counts) loud noise, (2 counts) failure to appear, assault of family/household member impeding breathing.
Terry Bryant Sr. – Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose Lozoria-Salazar – Assault, failure to signal a lane change, speeding.
