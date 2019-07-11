Huntsville Police Department

July 10 – Day Shift

900 Block US 190 – Minor vehicle wreck.

120 SH 30 E. – Found property.

PR 40/IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Old Colony Rd./SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.

1005 MLK Dr. – Theft.

141 IH 45 S. – Disturbance.

233 Normal Park Dr. – Assault.

July 10 – Night Shift

1012 Frostwood Dr. – Shooting.

408 Kay Terrace – Domestic.

Nance Cir./MLK Dr. – Organized crime.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 9

0 Block Brandon Rd. – Criminal trespass.

1300 Block Sam Houston Ave. – Suspicious person.

100 Block Pine Ridge Ln. – Animal complaint.

1900 Block IH 45 N. – Drugs/narcotics.

0 Block Trail Ridge Rd. – Missing person.

0 Block Johnson St. (Riverside) – Animal complaint.

9200 Block SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Theft.

July 10

100 Block Town and Country Ave. – Burglary in progress.

0 Block Joe Novak Rd. – Suspicious noise.

700 Block FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.

0 Block Hidden Creek Dr. – Domestic.

0 Block Autumn Way – Theft.

3100 Block IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

400 Block Keeland Dr. (New Waverly) – Theft.

2300 Block IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

5000 Block Sam Houston Ave. – Suspicious vehicle.

2200 Block US 190 – Stolen vehicle.

3600 Block SH 19 (Riverside) – Theft.

1100 Block US 190 – Burglary.

2200 Block US 190 – Theft.

0 Block White Tail Ln. – Burglary of a residence.

Walker County Jail docket

July 9

Helen Roberts – Theft of service (>=$100<$750) (Hopkins County).

Tracy Clark – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=200g<400g).

Joshia Humphries – DWI.

Timothy Monfils – Public intoxication, failure to appear.

John Juarez – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Avie Skyler III – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

July 10

Ramon Cruz – DWI.

Carlos Haros – Public intoxication.

Corinthian Merchant – Theft of property (>=$2,500<$30k) (Harris County).

Will Hudson – Public intoxication.

Kayla Lary – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Johnathan Lincoln – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of family/house member impeding breathing.

Garrett Green – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g) (bench warrant), hold over.

Christin Brown – Driving with invalid license, failure to appear, speeding.

Brittany Wingate – False report to police officer.

Darren Harrison – Public intoxication.

Trevor Mantz – DWI.

James Williams – Abandoning endangered child in imminent danger.

Pamela Chandler – Criminally negligent homicide (Polk County).

Stanley Perkins – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750), criminal trespass, resisting arrest, failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information, driving with invalid license, failure to present proof of insurance, failure to appear, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of family/household member, terroristic threat causing fear of imminent danger.

July 11

Fernando Avila – (2 counts) loud noise, (2 counts) failure to appear, assault of family/household member impeding breathing.

Terry Bryant Sr. – Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Lozoria-Salazar – Assault, failure to signal a lane change, speeding.

Tags