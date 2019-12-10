Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 9 – Day Shift
21 Howard Cir. – Assault.
2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Theft.
1335 Smither Ave. – Theft.
4034 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary.
1825 Sycamore Ave. – Forgery.
1617 Persimmon Dr. – Identity theft.
1312 Smither Ave. – Theft.
236 Wanza Dr. – Criminal mischief.
1406 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Attempted suicide.
164 Wood Farm Rd. – Forgery.
Dec. 9 – Night Shift
239 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.
139 IH 45 N. – Commercial burglary.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 9
68 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Burglary in progress.
132 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Domestic.
FM 980/FM 2628 – Major vehicle wreck.
9 Sunrise Loop – Child/elder abuse.
141 Ranch Acres Dr. – Disturbance.
111 Sunrise Loop – Suspicious vehicle.
46 Bluegill Ln. – Burglary of a residence in progress.
94 FM 2693 – Burglary of a vehicle.
82 FM 2693 – Suspicious person.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
9290 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
409 Round Prairie Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
SH 30/Timberwilde Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
SH 19/Ellisor Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
FM 1696 W./Hopewell Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 9
Rickey Riles – Continuous violence against family, assault of a family house member impeding breathing.
Michael Bratton – (3rd or more) DWI, hold over.
Dillon Alexander – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), hold over, driving with invalid license, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Leamon Oguin – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), hold over.
Nathaniel Humphrey – Theft of property (>=$100<$750), evading arrest.
