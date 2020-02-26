Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 25 – Day Shift
SH 75 N./10th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
213 Ave. N – Theft.
1200 Josey St. – Criminal mischief.
1400 SH 75 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
Elks Dr./FM 1374 – Minor vehicle wreck.
Ave. M/IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Feb. 25 – Night Shift
Pine Shadows Dr./SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1600 Persimmon Dr. – Sexual assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 25
No reports.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 25
No reports.
