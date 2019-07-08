Huntsville Police Department
July 5 – Day Shift
No reports provided.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 5
0 Block White Tail Ln. – Assault.
400 Block FM 1791 N. – Domestic.
1600 Block FM 980 – Stolen vehicle.
1500 Block Fish Hatchery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
700 Block FM 2821 W. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
100 Block FM 2693 – Domestic.
0 Block Michael St. – Animal complaint.
7500 Block SH 75 S. – Drugs/narcotics.
500 Block FM 247 – Disturbance.
July 6
US 190/FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.
0 Block Lake Shore Dr. – Found property.
FM 1791/SH 30 – Suspicious vehicle.
400 Block FM 1791 – Disturbance.
3200 Block IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
700 Block FM 2821 W. – Assault.
0 Block Garvey Rd. – Domestic.
0 Block Old Johnson Farm Rd. – Sexual assault.
0 Block FM 405 – Domestic.
1200 Block FM 247 – Loud noise.
900 Block Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Civil dispute.
July 7
100 Block Autumn Way – Loud noise.
0 Block FM 2929 – Domestic.
0 Block Park Ln. – Criminal trespass.
Black Jack Rd./FM 2296 – Minor vehicle wreck.
0 Block Lakeview Rd. – Domestic.
0 Block Camp Coyote Rd. – Animal abuse.
1200 Block US 190 – Harassment.
400 Block FM 1791 – Criminal mischief.
0 Block Hyman Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
0 Block Underwood Dr. – Domestic.
0 Block Issac Ln. – Domestic.
0 Block Sterling Chapel Rd. – Civil dispute.
100 Block Booker Rd. – Civil dispute.
0 Block Kagle Rd. – Sexual assault.
900 Block Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Domestic in progress.
Walker County Jail docket
July 5
Jose Cantu – Prostitution.
Jeremy Hyde – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricky Grix Jr. – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license.
July 6
No reports.
July 7
Jessica Rodriguez – DWI.
Jose Mejia Jr. – Public intoxication.
Allen Hightower – (2 counts) failure to appear, (2 counts) no proof of financial responsibility, (2 counts) driving with an invalid license, speeding, expired registration, criminal nonsupport.
Justin Dibble – Public intoxication.
Scott Jones – Driving with suspended license, no insurance, disregard of stop sign, open container.
Dante Owens – Aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information.
July 8
Lamar Ward – Public intoxication.
Ashley Kelley – DWI.
