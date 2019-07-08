Huntsville Police Department

July 5 – Day Shift

No reports provided.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 5

0 Block White Tail Ln. – Assault.

400 Block FM 1791 N. – Domestic.

1600 Block FM 980 – Stolen vehicle.

1500 Block Fish Hatchery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

700 Block FM 2821 W. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

100 Block FM 2693 – Domestic.

0 Block Michael St. – Animal complaint.

7500 Block SH 75 S. – Drugs/narcotics.

500 Block FM 247 – Disturbance.

July 6

US 190/FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.

0 Block Lake Shore Dr. – Found property.

FM 1791/SH 30 – Suspicious vehicle.

400 Block FM 1791 – Disturbance.

3200 Block IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

700 Block FM 2821 W. – Assault.

0 Block Garvey Rd. – Domestic.

0 Block Old Johnson Farm Rd. – Sexual assault.

0 Block FM 405 – Domestic.

1200 Block FM 247 – Loud noise.

900 Block Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Civil dispute.

July 7

100 Block Autumn Way – Loud noise.

0 Block FM 2929 – Domestic.

0 Block Park Ln. – Criminal trespass.

Black Jack Rd./FM 2296 – Minor vehicle wreck.

0 Block Lakeview Rd. – Domestic.

0 Block Camp Coyote Rd. – Animal abuse.

1200 Block US 190 – Harassment.

400 Block FM 1791 – Criminal mischief.

0 Block Hyman Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

0 Block Underwood Dr. – Domestic.

0 Block Issac Ln. – Domestic.

0 Block Sterling Chapel Rd. – Civil dispute.

100 Block Booker Rd. – Civil dispute.

0 Block Kagle Rd. – Sexual assault.

900 Block Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Domestic in progress.

Walker County Jail docket

July 5

Jose Cantu – Prostitution.

Jeremy Hyde – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricky Grix Jr. – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license.

July 6

No reports.

July 7

Jessica Rodriguez – DWI.

Jose Mejia Jr. – Public intoxication.

Allen Hightower – (2 counts) failure to appear, (2 counts) no proof of financial responsibility, (2 counts) driving with an invalid license, speeding, expired registration, criminal nonsupport.

Justin Dibble – Public intoxication.

Scott Jones – Driving with suspended license, no insurance, disregard of stop sign, open container.

Dante Owens – Aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information.

July 8

Lamar Ward – Public intoxication.

Ashley Kelley – DWI.

