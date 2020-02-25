Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 24 – Day Shift
130 IH 45 S. – Theft.
313 Rigsby Rd. – Domestic.
624 Vicki Dr. – Theft.
2700 Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
331 Greenleaf St. – Domestic.
Feb. 24 – Night Shift
1406 Hillpine Dr. – Domestic.
757 Sabrina Lane – Theft.
102 IH 45 N. – Theft.
800 Cline St. – Failure to stop and give information.
3128 Molly Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
210 SH 75 N. – Assault.
2445 Montgomery Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 24
300 IH 45 N. – Recovered stolen vehicle.
Audry Ln./Lee Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
40 Frank Cloud Rd. – Missing person.
102 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.
3925 SH 30 – Theft.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Sexual assault.
83 Jackson Rd. – Civil dispute.
9464 SH 75 S. – Child or elder abuse.
618 FM 1791 – Domestic.
US 190/FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.
8 Gerome Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
141 Ranch Acres Dr. – Domestic.
9400 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Major vehicle wreck.
3580 SH 19 (Riverside) – Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 24
Chelsey Taylor – Speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol.
Troy Slankard – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Earnest Cooper – Possession of marijuana (>2oz<=4oz).
Sylest Cox – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Robert Kelley – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Manuel Marmolejo – Burglary of a habitation.
Anthony Garcia – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2-A (>=4g<400g).
Feb. 25
Elizabeth Myers – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mike Farfan-Silva – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), use of a cell phone in a school zone, no insurance, violation of a promise to appear.
