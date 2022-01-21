Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 20

615 Ave. M – Credit card abuse.

303 Raven Terrace Dr. – Failure to stop and give identification.

210 SSH 75 N – Threat to publish intimate materials.

1240 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Mail theft.

SH 30 & IH 45 WFR – Failure to stop and give identification.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 20

59 Morris Ln. – Burglary of a residence.

Jan. 21

91 Booker Rd. – Domestic altercation.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 20

Gudgeon Freeman – Arrested on municipal warrants.

Aaron McAdams – Arrested on two municipal court warrants.

Jan. 21

David Eagle – Arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Frank Aubuchon – Arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Trevon Ameen Davis – Arrested for possession of marijuana.

Sarah Elizabeth Sonnier – Arrested for assaulting a peace officer / judge.

Larry joe Carter – Arrested for violating parole and pardon board.

Jamarcus Howard – Arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Johnny Ray Hatch, Jr. – Arrested for family violence.

