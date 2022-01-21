Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 20
615 Ave. M – Credit card abuse.
303 Raven Terrace Dr. – Failure to stop and give identification.
210 SSH 75 N – Threat to publish intimate materials.
1240 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Mail theft.
SH 30 & IH 45 WFR – Failure to stop and give identification.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 20
59 Morris Ln. – Burglary of a residence.
Jan. 21
91 Booker Rd. – Domestic altercation.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 20
Gudgeon Freeman – Arrested on municipal warrants.
Aaron McAdams – Arrested on two municipal court warrants.
Jan. 21
David Eagle – Arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Frank Aubuchon – Arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Trevon Ameen Davis – Arrested for possession of marijuana.
Sarah Elizabeth Sonnier – Arrested for assaulting a peace officer / judge.
Larry joe Carter – Arrested for violating parole and pardon board.
Jamarcus Howard – Arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Johnny Ray Hatch, Jr. – Arrested for family violence.
