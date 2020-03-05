Huntsville Police Department
March 4 – Day Shift
2800 Lake Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
March 4 – Night Shift
107 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2257 Sam Houston Ave. – Stolen vehicle.
3006 SH 30 – Theft.
235 Royal Oaks – Organized crime.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 4
2 Victoria Way – Harassment.
1000 IH 45 N. – Recovered stolen vehicle.
500 FM 2296 – Loud noise.
US 190/FS Rd. 207 – Theft.
57 Williams Rd. – Theft.
18 Victoria Way – Civil dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
March 4
Renwick Merchant Sr. – DWI.
David Moreno-Tinoco – (3rd or more) DWI.
Dwaylon Sims – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.
Raymond Pace Jr. – (3rd or more) DWI.
Armando Diaz Garcia – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Haven Reitz – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
March 5
Gwendolyn Jordan – Public intoxication.
Anthony Bryant – (2 counts) failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.
