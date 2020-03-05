Huntsville Police Department

March 4 – Day Shift

2800 Lake Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

March 4 – Night Shift

107 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2257 Sam Houston Ave. – Stolen vehicle.

3006 SH 30 – Theft.

235 Royal Oaks – Organized crime.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 4

2 Victoria Way – Harassment.

1000 IH 45 N. – Recovered stolen vehicle.

500 FM 2296 – Loud noise.

US 190/FS Rd. 207 – Theft.

57 Williams Rd. – Theft.

18 Victoria Way – Civil dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

March 4

Renwick Merchant Sr. – DWI.

David Moreno-Tinoco – (3rd or more) DWI.

Dwaylon Sims – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.

Raymond Pace Jr. – (3rd or more) DWI.

Armando Diaz Garcia – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Haven Reitz – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

March 5

Gwendolyn Jordan – Public intoxication.

Anthony Bryant – (2 counts) failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.

