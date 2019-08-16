Huntsville Police Department
August 15 – Day Shift
No reports provided.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 15
112 Tanglewood Dr. – Civil dispute.
85 Young Rd. – Credit card abuse.
5 Bowden Rd. – Disturbance.
111 Main St. – Animal complaint.
FM 1696 W./ White Oaks Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
August 15
Frederick Burnett – Deadly conduct (discharge of a firearm), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Serafin Pina Patino – Driving with invalid license.
Amber Verrett – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Alicia Muniz – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of a dangerous drug, DWI with a child.
Terry Walker Jr. – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, passenger not secured by a seatbelt, failure to appear, theft.
Darrell Alvis – Probation violation.
Kevin Salsor – Failure to ride on right side with a bicycle.
Javier Garcia – (2nd) DWI.
August 16
Odis McGilberry – DWI, open container.
