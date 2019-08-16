Huntsville Police Department

August 15 – Day Shift

No reports provided.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 15

112 Tanglewood Dr. – Civil dispute.

85 Young Rd. – Credit card abuse.

5 Bowden Rd. – Disturbance.

111 Main St. – Animal complaint.

FM 1696 W./ White Oaks Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

August 15

Frederick Burnett – Deadly conduct (discharge of a firearm), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Serafin Pina Patino – Driving with invalid license.

Amber Verrett – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Alicia Muniz – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of a dangerous drug, DWI with a child.

Terry Walker Jr. – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, passenger not secured by a seatbelt, failure to appear, theft.

Darrell Alvis – Probation violation.

Kevin Salsor – Failure to ride on right side with a bicycle.

Javier Garcia – (2nd) DWI.

August 16

Odis McGilberry – DWI, open container.

