Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 29 – Day Shift
2821 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Criminal mischief.
8 University Ave. – Domestic.
Jan. 29 – Night Shift
259 IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.
1700 Ave. S – Fire.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 29
157 Hill Top Ln. – Theft.
9301 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
9 Caddo Dr. – Terroristic threat.
2350 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
40 Brazil Blvd. – Stolen vehicle.
11 Spring Creek Cir. – Suspicious person.
2719 11th St. – Suspicious person.
3891 SH 30 – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 29
Ericka Harris – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Adrian Guzman Jr. – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Brandon Berma – (2 counts) evading arrest, (2 counts) hold over.
Hermeneglido Montoya-Acuna – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Matthew McEver – DWI (Grimes County), striking highway fixture.
Johnny Scott – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Shannon Hewitt – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), burglary of a habitation.
Gabrielle Thompson – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Meagan Newton – Public intoxication.
