Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 29 – Day Shift

2821 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Criminal mischief.

8 University Ave. – Domestic.

Jan. 29 – Night Shift

259 IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.

1700 Ave. S – Fire.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 29

157 Hill Top Ln. – Theft.

9301 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

9 Caddo Dr. – Terroristic threat.

2350 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

40 Brazil Blvd. – Stolen vehicle.

11 Spring Creek Cir. – Suspicious person.

2719 11th St. – Suspicious person.

3891 SH 30 – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 29

Ericka Harris – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Adrian Guzman Jr. – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Brandon Berma – (2 counts) evading arrest, (2 counts) hold over.

Hermeneglido Montoya-Acuna – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Matthew McEver – DWI (Grimes County), striking highway fixture.

Johnny Scott – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Shannon Hewitt – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), burglary of a habitation.

Gabrielle Thompson – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Meagan Newton – Public intoxication.

