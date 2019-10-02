Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 1 – Day Shift
900 block Windridge Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
IH 45 S./Montgomery Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.
Oct. 1 – Night Shift
1750 SH 30 E. – Animal complaint.
Sam Houston Ave./16th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
515 FM 2821 E. – Missing person.
233 El Toro Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
281 IH 45 S. – Found property.
233 Sycamore Ave. – Animal bite.
5000 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
639 SH 75 N. – Failure to stop and give information.
2518 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.
Estill Ave./Howard Cir. – Organized crime.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 1
3 Bybee Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.
1000 Medical Center Pkwy. – Animal bite.
2 Mossback St. – Suspicious vehicle.
50 Harold Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.
23 W. Walnut Lake Dr. – Animal complaint.
500 FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.
1917 US 190 – Suspicious person.
89 Kalyn Rd. – Animal complaint.
263 IH 45 S. – Public intoxication.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 1
Eva Gamble – Public intoxication.
Pernell Sumler – DWI.
Jennifer Santiago – Assault causing bodily injury.
Oct. 2
Deiontae Byrd – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), public intoxication.
Sharae Danson – Public intoxication, criminal trespass.
Jarondrick Anderson-Wise – Evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Martin Rocha – Evading arrest, public intoxication.
Rachel Everett – Public intoxication.
