Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 1 – Day Shift

900 block Windridge Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

IH 45 S./Montgomery Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.

Oct. 1 – Night Shift

1750 SH 30 E. – Animal complaint.

Sam Houston Ave./16th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

515 FM 2821 E. – Missing person.

233 El Toro Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

281 IH 45 S. – Found property.

233 Sycamore Ave. – Animal bite.

5000 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

639 SH 75 N. – Failure to stop and give information.

2518 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.

Estill Ave./Howard Cir. – Organized crime.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 1

3 Bybee Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.

1000 Medical Center Pkwy. – Animal bite.

2 Mossback St. – Suspicious vehicle.

50 Harold Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.

23 W. Walnut Lake Dr. – Animal complaint.

500 FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.

1917 US 190 – Suspicious person.

89 Kalyn Rd. – Animal complaint.

263 IH 45 S. – Public intoxication.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 1

Eva Gamble – Public intoxication.

Pernell Sumler – DWI.

Jennifer Santiago – Assault causing bodily injury.

Oct. 2

Deiontae Byrd – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), public intoxication.

Sharae Danson – Public intoxication, criminal trespass.

Jarondrick Anderson-Wise – Evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Martin Rocha – Evading arrest, public intoxication.

Rachel Everett – Public intoxication.

