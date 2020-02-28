Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 27 – Day Shift
2628 Milam St. – Sexual assault.
525 11th St. – Found property.
Feb. 27 – Night Shift
411 Gospel Hill – Aggravated assault.
3205 Elks Dr. – Aggravated robbery.
Montgomery Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.
1548 11th St. – Fight.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 27
9309 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal mischief.
46 Booker Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
69 Oak Bend Dr. – Theft.
FM 2821 W./Quality Blvd. – Major vehicle.
FM 980/Pinecrest Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
61 Whispering Pine – Disturbance.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 27
Jasmine McCovery – Public intoxication.
Travis Cobb – Injury to a child/elder/disabled person.
Anthony Brathwaite – Possession of marijuana (>50lbs<=2,000lbs).
Ronald Purvis – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), illegal tint, failure to appear.
Jonathan Lawson – Impersonating a public servant, interfering with public duties, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Christopher Bryant – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Autum Pankey – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Tony Tran – Deadly conduct.
Feb. 28
Cedric James – Evading arrest, robbery, continuous violence against a family.
Dereme Reed – Terroristic threat, assault of a family/household member impeding breathing.
Daniel Thomas – DWI, resisting arrest.
Trad Soester – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Jordan Davis – Public intoxication.
Christopher Coffer – DWI.
Joseph Clark Jr. – Unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Karen Leonhart – DWI.
Jarrod Sanders – (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
