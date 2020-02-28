Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 27 – Day Shift

2628 Milam St. – Sexual assault.

525 11th St. – Found property.

Feb. 27 – Night Shift

411 Gospel Hill – Aggravated assault.

3205 Elks Dr. – Aggravated robbery.

Montgomery Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.

1548 11th St. – Fight.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 27

9309 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal mischief.

46 Booker Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

69 Oak Bend Dr. – Theft.

FM 2821 W./Quality Blvd. – Major vehicle.

FM 980/Pinecrest Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

61 Whispering Pine – Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 27

Jasmine McCovery – Public intoxication.

Travis Cobb – Injury to a child/elder/disabled person.

Anthony Brathwaite – Possession of marijuana (>50lbs<=2,000lbs).

Ronald Purvis – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), illegal tint, failure to appear.

Jonathan Lawson – Impersonating a public servant, interfering with public duties, unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Christopher Bryant – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Autum Pankey – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Tony Tran – Deadly conduct.

Feb. 28

Cedric James – Evading arrest, robbery, continuous violence against a family.

Dereme Reed – Terroristic threat, assault of a family/household member impeding breathing.

Daniel Thomas – DWI, resisting arrest.

Trad Soester – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Jordan Davis – Public intoxication.

Christopher Coffer – DWI.

Joseph Clark Jr. – Unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Karen Leonhart – DWI.

Jarrod Sanders – (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

