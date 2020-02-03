Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 31 – Day Shift

1220 11th St. – Theft.

210 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.

1000 University Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2209 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Credit card abuse.

Jan. 31 – Night Shift

289 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

112 IH 45 N. – Assault.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

2140 SH 30 E. – Organized crime.

407 Brunch Ave. – Burglary.

104 Normal Park Dr. – Domestic.

430 Sam Houston Ave. – Credit card abuse.

300 US 190 – Failure to stop and give information.

Ave. I/12th St. – Domestic.

Feb. 1 – Day Shift

20 FM 1791 – Domestic.

Sam Houston Ave./Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.

2101 Sycamore Ave. – Criminal mischief.

333 US 190 E. – Domestic.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

Feb. 1 – Night Shift

3000 SH 30 – Failure to stop and give information.

1702 11th St. – Found property.

SH 19/Ryans Ferry Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

112 IH 45 N. – Drugs.

Feb. 2 – Day Shift

135 Briarwood Dr. – Unattended death.

555 Bowers Blvd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

1100 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Feb. 2 – Night Shift

237 Elmwood Dr. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 31

68 Outback Alley – Domestic.

1746 SH 75 N. – Terroristic threat.

Acorn Hill Dr./SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.

995 FM 1791 – Civil dispute.

735 FM 980 – Domestic.

500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.

4194 SH 30 – Domestic.

29 Bluebird Dr. – Animal complaint.

9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Stolen vehicle.

1 Mitchell Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Mann Rd./US 190 – Loud noise.

27 Kathryn Dr. – Criminal trespass.

Feb. 1

16 SH 75 N. – Domestic.

Montgomery Rd./Majestic Dr. – Animal complaint.

SH 75 S./FM 2296 – Major vehicle wreck.

101 FM 980 – Fight.

18 Bybee Cir. – Criminal trespass.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Person with a weapon.

291 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.

1 Mitchell Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

36 Carolina Way – Shots heard.

Phil Wood Rd./Joe Smith Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Feb. 2

272 William Thomas Rd. – Domestic.

25 Pine Ave. – Domestic.

3780 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious person.

708 Birdwell – Residential fire.

3198 IH 45 N. – Stolen vehicle.

39 Pavey Cir. – Disturbance.

87 Fisherman’s Trail – Suspicious noise.

100 Pavey Cir. – Minor vehicle wreck.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 31

George Sivernale – (3rd or more) DWI.

Tory Barfield – Possession of a firearm, (2 counts) burglary, possession of burglary tools, obstructing an officer, attempted burglary, failure to appear (Tulsa County).

Oscar Soto – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Thomas Vincent – Assault, unlawful detention, aggravated assault.

Raymond Olivares – Interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Ashley Harvey – DWI.

Thomas Coker – Parole and Pardon Board violation, failure to present proof of insurance, failure to appear.

Feb. 1

No reports.

Feb. 2

Markas Utley – Public intoxication.

Tracy Biddle – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

John Bilodeau – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Annice Mozee – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristoffer Niedzielski – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, unlawful restraint.

Jordan Williams – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

James Willis – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Ella Reece – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Holloman – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles McGary – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beard John – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yolanda Parker – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tisey Lawrence – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

David Thompson – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Michael Merchant Jr. – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Richard Herrera Jr. – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Feb. 3

Blaine Simcox – DWI.

Treveon Harvey – No valid driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peter Hartman – Unlawful carrying of a weapon.

