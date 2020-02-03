Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 31 – Day Shift
1220 11th St. – Theft.
210 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.
1000 University Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2209 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Credit card abuse.
Jan. 31 – Night Shift
289 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
112 IH 45 N. – Assault.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
2140 SH 30 E. – Organized crime.
407 Brunch Ave. – Burglary.
104 Normal Park Dr. – Domestic.
430 Sam Houston Ave. – Credit card abuse.
300 US 190 – Failure to stop and give information.
Ave. I/12th St. – Domestic.
Feb. 1 – Day Shift
20 FM 1791 – Domestic.
Sam Houston Ave./Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.
2101 Sycamore Ave. – Criminal mischief.
333 US 190 E. – Domestic.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
Feb. 1 – Night Shift
3000 SH 30 – Failure to stop and give information.
1702 11th St. – Found property.
SH 19/Ryans Ferry Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
112 IH 45 N. – Drugs.
Feb. 2 – Day Shift
135 Briarwood Dr. – Unattended death.
555 Bowers Blvd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
1100 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Feb. 2 – Night Shift
237 Elmwood Dr. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 31
68 Outback Alley – Domestic.
1746 SH 75 N. – Terroristic threat.
Acorn Hill Dr./SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.
995 FM 1791 – Civil dispute.
735 FM 980 – Domestic.
500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.
4194 SH 30 – Domestic.
29 Bluebird Dr. – Animal complaint.
9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Stolen vehicle.
1 Mitchell Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Mann Rd./US 190 – Loud noise.
27 Kathryn Dr. – Criminal trespass.
Feb. 1
16 SH 75 N. – Domestic.
Montgomery Rd./Majestic Dr. – Animal complaint.
SH 75 S./FM 2296 – Major vehicle wreck.
101 FM 980 – Fight.
18 Bybee Cir. – Criminal trespass.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Person with a weapon.
291 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.
1 Mitchell Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
36 Carolina Way – Shots heard.
Phil Wood Rd./Joe Smith Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Feb. 2
272 William Thomas Rd. – Domestic.
25 Pine Ave. – Domestic.
3780 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious person.
708 Birdwell – Residential fire.
3198 IH 45 N. – Stolen vehicle.
39 Pavey Cir. – Disturbance.
87 Fisherman’s Trail – Suspicious noise.
100 Pavey Cir. – Minor vehicle wreck.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 31
George Sivernale – (3rd or more) DWI.
Tory Barfield – Possession of a firearm, (2 counts) burglary, possession of burglary tools, obstructing an officer, attempted burglary, failure to appear (Tulsa County).
Oscar Soto – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Thomas Vincent – Assault, unlawful detention, aggravated assault.
Raymond Olivares – Interfering with emergency request for assistance.
Ashley Harvey – DWI.
Thomas Coker – Parole and Pardon Board violation, failure to present proof of insurance, failure to appear.
Feb. 1
No reports.
Feb. 2
Markas Utley – Public intoxication.
Tracy Biddle – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
John Bilodeau – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Annice Mozee – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristoffer Niedzielski – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, unlawful restraint.
Jordan Williams – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
James Willis – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Ella Reece – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Holloman – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles McGary – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Beard John – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Yolanda Parker – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tisey Lawrence – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
David Thompson – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Michael Merchant Jr. – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Richard Herrera Jr. – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Feb. 3
Blaine Simcox – DWI.
Treveon Harvey – No valid driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Peter Hartman – Unlawful carrying of a weapon.
