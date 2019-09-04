Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 3 – Day Shift
Goodrich/Old Colony Rd. – Failure to identify fugitive.
1220 11th St. – Found property.
1429 Ave. I – Suspicious incident.
Sept. 3 – Night Shift
3704 Spring Dr. – Theft.
Ave. M/IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
216 Sycamore Ave. – Domestic.
2452 Lake Rd. – Family violence.
108 Allen Rd. – Domestic.
SH 19/FM 2821 E. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 3
8 Hill St. (Riverside) – Burglary of a residence.
SH 150 W./SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Stolen vehicle.
860 FM 247 – Animal complaint.
3070 SH 19 – Criminal mischief.
33 Roark Rd. – Forgery.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.
1746 SH 75 N. – Theft.
126 FM 3454 – Burglary.
1743 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.
110 Kalyn Rd. – Criminal mischief.
3891 SH 30 – Suspicious person.
20 US 190 – Drugs/narcotics.
9 Bullard St. – Harassment.
188 Morris Ln. – Disturbance.
2452 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
Ball Rd./FM 1374 – Animal bite.
21 Dorothy St. – Civil dispute.
500 FM 980 – Criminal mischief.
39 Creek Site Ct. – Burglary of a residence.
17 Calvary Rd. – Disturbance.
FM 1696 W./SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
100 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Suspicious person.
4391 SH 30 – Suspicious vehicle.
Wood Farm Rd./SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious person.
52 Arnell Kelley Rd. – Assault.
SH 19/Ellisor Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 3
Joshua Klein – Public intoxication.
Tyler Dethloff – Public intoxication.
Nakia Ashley – Burglary of a habitation.
William Moore – (2nd) DWI, failure to appear, expired registration.
Gloria Smith – Parole and Pardon Board violation, theft of property (<$100).
Tracy Adams – Possession of a dangerous drug.
Rochelle Griffin – Public intoxication.
Ellisa Dodd – Assault causing bodily injury.
Sept. 4
Ellias Gonzalez-Murillo – (2nd) DWI, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Robert Ross – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).
