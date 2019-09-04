Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 3 – Day Shift

Goodrich/Old Colony Rd. – Failure to identify fugitive.

1220 11th St. – Found property.

1429 Ave. I – Suspicious incident.

Sept. 3 – Night Shift

3704 Spring Dr. – Theft.

Ave. M/IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

216 Sycamore Ave. – Domestic.

2452 Lake Rd. – Family violence.

108 Allen Rd. – Domestic.

SH 19/FM 2821 E. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 3

8 Hill St. (Riverside) – Burglary of a residence.

SH 150 W./SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Stolen vehicle.

860 FM 247 – Animal complaint.

3070 SH 19 – Criminal mischief.

33 Roark Rd. – Forgery.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.

1746 SH 75 N. – Theft.

126 FM 3454 – Burglary.

1743 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.

110 Kalyn Rd. – Criminal mischief.

3891 SH 30 – Suspicious person.

20 US 190 – Drugs/narcotics.

9 Bullard St. – Harassment.

188 Morris Ln. – Disturbance.

2452 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

Ball Rd./FM 1374 – Animal bite.

21 Dorothy St. – Civil dispute.

500 FM 980 – Criminal mischief.

39 Creek Site Ct. – Burglary of a residence.

17 Calvary Rd. – Disturbance.

FM 1696 W./SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

100 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Suspicious person.

4391 SH 30 – Suspicious vehicle.

Wood Farm Rd./SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious person.

52 Arnell Kelley Rd. – Assault.

SH 19/Ellisor Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 3

Joshua Klein – Public intoxication.

Tyler Dethloff – Public intoxication.

Nakia Ashley – Burglary of a habitation.

William Moore – (2nd) DWI, failure to appear, expired registration.

Gloria Smith – Parole and Pardon Board violation, theft of property (<$100).

Tracy Adams – Possession of a dangerous drug.

Rochelle Griffin – Public intoxication.

Ellisa Dodd – Assault causing bodily injury.

Sept. 4

Ellias Gonzalez-Murillo – (2nd) DWI, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Robert Ross – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).

