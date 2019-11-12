Huntsville Police Department

No reports provided.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 8

Round Prairie Rd./Marjorie Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Civil dispute.

2986 SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.

50 Harold Cir. – Animal complaint.

7 Tejas Dr. – Animal complaint.

1743 SH 75 N. – Theft.

102 Wood Farm Rd. – Public intoxication.

19 Hunters Creek Dr. – Civil dispute.

45 Arizona Ln. – Domestic.

1107 US 190 – Drugs/narcotics.

1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Nov. 9

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

Acorn Hill Dr./SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.

915 Tafelski Rd. – Theft.

6 Lake View Ln. – Civil dispute.

83 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Criminal trespass.

1 Brazil Blvd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Summer Place/Thurman Dr. – Loud noise.

Sundog/Grizzly Ln. – Loud noise.

Lake View Ln./Dogwood Dr. – Domestic.

9 Delaware Rd. – Suspicious person.

1272 Old Phelps Rd. – Domestic.

Nov. 10

Wallace Rd./Oak Trail Rd. – Shots heard.

100 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

500 FM 980 – Minor vehicle wreck.

1515 FM 247 – Criminal mischief.

75 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Suspicious person.

168 Newport Village Dr. – Stolen vehicle.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

558 IH 45 S. – DWI.

FM 247/Jordy Rd. – Shots heard.

93 Morris Ln. – Suspicious person.

98 Summer Place – Suspicious vehicle.

FM 405/YS 190 E. – Suspicious vehicle.

17 Wood Farm Rd. – Missing person.

Nov. 11

69 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Suspicious person.

668 FM 2296 – Criminal trespass.

2900 SH 19 – Animal complaint.

43 Obaya Ln. – Suspicious person.

254 Lakeland Rd. – Animal complaint.

101 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Animal abuse.

5063 FM 1374 – Suspicious vehicle.

668 SH 150 E. – Criminal trespass.

134 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail docket

Nov. 8

Josheena Wells – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

James Davis – Hold over, theft of property (<$2,500).

Edwin Gotte – Public intoxication.

Juaquin Rodriguez – (3rd or more) DWI.

Lisa Elliot – (3rd or more) DWI.

Ricky Lewis – (3 counts) public intoxication.

Nov. 9

Michael Williams – Speeding, violate promise to appear (Uniform Act), possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).

Paul Maranto – (3rd or more) DWI.

Nov. 10

Morgan Reid – Tampering with physical evidence.

Jeremy Lang – Theft of property (>=$100<$750), unauthorized use of a vehicle.

