Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 8
Round Prairie Rd./Marjorie Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Civil dispute.
2986 SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.
50 Harold Cir. – Animal complaint.
7 Tejas Dr. – Animal complaint.
1743 SH 75 N. – Theft.
102 Wood Farm Rd. – Public intoxication.
19 Hunters Creek Dr. – Civil dispute.
45 Arizona Ln. – Domestic.
1107 US 190 – Drugs/narcotics.
1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Nov. 9
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
Acorn Hill Dr./SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.
915 Tafelski Rd. – Theft.
6 Lake View Ln. – Civil dispute.
83 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Criminal trespass.
1 Brazil Blvd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Summer Place/Thurman Dr. – Loud noise.
Sundog/Grizzly Ln. – Loud noise.
Lake View Ln./Dogwood Dr. – Domestic.
9 Delaware Rd. – Suspicious person.
1272 Old Phelps Rd. – Domestic.
Nov. 10
Wallace Rd./Oak Trail Rd. – Shots heard.
100 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
500 FM 980 – Minor vehicle wreck.
1515 FM 247 – Criminal mischief.
75 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Suspicious person.
168 Newport Village Dr. – Stolen vehicle.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
558 IH 45 S. – DWI.
FM 247/Jordy Rd. – Shots heard.
93 Morris Ln. – Suspicious person.
98 Summer Place – Suspicious vehicle.
FM 405/YS 190 E. – Suspicious vehicle.
17 Wood Farm Rd. – Missing person.
Nov. 11
69 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Suspicious person.
668 FM 2296 – Criminal trespass.
2900 SH 19 – Animal complaint.
43 Obaya Ln. – Suspicious person.
254 Lakeland Rd. – Animal complaint.
101 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Animal abuse.
5063 FM 1374 – Suspicious vehicle.
668 SH 150 E. – Criminal trespass.
134 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail docket
Nov. 8
Josheena Wells – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
James Davis – Hold over, theft of property (<$2,500).
Edwin Gotte – Public intoxication.
Juaquin Rodriguez – (3rd or more) DWI.
Lisa Elliot – (3rd or more) DWI.
Ricky Lewis – (3 counts) public intoxication.
Nov. 9
Michael Williams – Speeding, violate promise to appear (Uniform Act), possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).
Paul Maranto – (3rd or more) DWI.
Nov. 10
Morgan Reid – Tampering with physical evidence.
Jeremy Lang – Theft of property (>=$100<$750), unauthorized use of a vehicle.
