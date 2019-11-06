Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 5 – Day Shift

618 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

210 SH 75 N. – Credit card abuse.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

100 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2008 Fairway Dr. – Fraud.

1220 11th St. – Found property.

2101 Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.

1010 8th St. – Indecency with a child.

Nov. 5 – Night Shift

IH 45 S./Robinson Creek Pkwy. – Failure to stop and give information.

195 FM 980 – Failure to stop and give information.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. – Fight in progress.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 5

193 FM 1791 – Theft.

6 Villa Way – Missing person.

185 Mathis Dairy Rd. – Domestic.

700 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Theft.

Bowden Rd./FM 1791 S. – Animal complaint.

William Thomas Rd./FM 980 – Animal abuse.

46 Utley Rd. – Animal abuse.

2572 FM 980 – Criminal mischief.

5 Cypress Bend – Animal bite.

2600 El Toro Rd. – Criminal trespass.

28 Harding St. – Animal complaint.

57 Wood Farm Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

2211 US 190 – Assault.

79 Mt. Zion Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

3 Kathryn Dr. – Harassment.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Assault.

2211 US 190 – SUspicious vehicle.

IH 45 N./SH 30 – Major vehicle wreck.

1936 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

9233 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Harassment.

Walker County Jail docket

Nov. 5

Darren Harrison – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), interfering with public duties.

Pedro Ovalles Jr. – Possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).

Michelle Stone – Theft of a firearm.

Frank York – Public intoxication, possession of an open container.

Shawn Rogers – Failure to stop and give information.

Nov. 6

Ardelsa Brown – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesus Palacios – Public intoxication.

