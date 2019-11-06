Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 5 – Day Shift
618 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
210 SH 75 N. – Credit card abuse.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
100 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2008 Fairway Dr. – Fraud.
1220 11th St. – Found property.
2101 Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.
1010 8th St. – Indecency with a child.
Nov. 5 – Night Shift
IH 45 S./Robinson Creek Pkwy. – Failure to stop and give information.
195 FM 980 – Failure to stop and give information.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. – Fight in progress.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 5
193 FM 1791 – Theft.
6 Villa Way – Missing person.
185 Mathis Dairy Rd. – Domestic.
700 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Theft.
Bowden Rd./FM 1791 S. – Animal complaint.
William Thomas Rd./FM 980 – Animal abuse.
46 Utley Rd. – Animal abuse.
2572 FM 980 – Criminal mischief.
5 Cypress Bend – Animal bite.
2600 El Toro Rd. – Criminal trespass.
28 Harding St. – Animal complaint.
57 Wood Farm Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
2211 US 190 – Assault.
79 Mt. Zion Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
3 Kathryn Dr. – Harassment.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Assault.
2211 US 190 – SUspicious vehicle.
IH 45 N./SH 30 – Major vehicle wreck.
1936 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
9233 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Harassment.
Walker County Jail docket
Nov. 5
Darren Harrison – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), interfering with public duties.
Pedro Ovalles Jr. – Possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).
Michelle Stone – Theft of a firearm.
Frank York – Public intoxication, possession of an open container.
Shawn Rogers – Failure to stop and give information.
Nov. 6
Ardelsa Brown – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesus Palacios – Public intoxication.
