Huntsville Police Department
July 29 – Day Shift
1720 11th St. – Theft.
July 29 – Night Shift
2830 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
120 Ravenwood Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
1600 11th St. – Found property.
6024 SH 75 S. – Commercial burglary.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 29
2200 Block US 190 – Criminal trespass.
3700 Block SH 30 – Outside fire.
0 Block Brazil Blvd. – Disorderly conduct.
700 Block FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.
300 Block Paul Dixon Rd. – Harassment.
3700 Block SH 19 (Riverside) – Theft.
1000 Block Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Criminal mischief.
600 Block FM 2821 W. – Criminal mischief.
0 Block E. Walnut Lake Dr. – Loud noise.
500 Block FM 2296 – Sexual offenses.
Walker County Jail docket
July 29
Stephen Copeland – Sexual assault of a child.
Andy Mendoza – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Joshua Miller – Driving with invalid license.
Jessica Capetillo – Theft (<$100), failure to identify.
Tigran Simmons – Driving with invalid license.
Shedrick Jenkins – Theft of property (<$2,500), harassment of a public servant.
Michael Hale – Driving with invalid license, failure to identify, fraud, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
July 30
Moreno Estrada – Public intoxication.
Kolawole Oyinloye – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Talor Gortney – Driving with invalid license.
Roy Watson – Public intoxication.
Joshua Ames – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
