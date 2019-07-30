Huntsville Police Department

July 29 – Day Shift

1720 11th St. – Theft.

July 29 – Night Shift

2830 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

120 Ravenwood Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

1600 11th St. – Found property.

6024 SH 75 S. – Commercial burglary.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 29

2200 Block US 190 – Criminal trespass.

3700 Block SH 30 – Outside fire.

0 Block Brazil Blvd. – Disorderly conduct.

700 Block FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.

300 Block Paul Dixon Rd. – Harassment.

3700 Block SH 19 (Riverside) – Theft.

1000 Block Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Criminal mischief.

600 Block FM 2821 W. – Criminal mischief.

0 Block E. Walnut Lake Dr. – Loud noise.

500 Block FM 2296 – Sexual offenses.

Walker County Jail docket

July 29

Stephen Copeland – Sexual assault of a child.

Andy Mendoza – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Joshua Miller – Driving with invalid license.

Jessica Capetillo – Theft (<$100), failure to identify.

Tigran Simmons – Driving with invalid license.

Shedrick Jenkins – Theft of property (<$2,500), harassment of a public servant.

Michael Hale – Driving with invalid license, failure to identify, fraud, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

July 30

Moreno Estrada – Public intoxication.

Kolawole Oyinloye – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Talor Gortney – Driving with invalid license.

Roy Watson – Public intoxication.

Joshua Ames – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

