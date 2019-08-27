Huntsville Police Department
August 26 – Day Shift
104 US 190 – Found property.
2504 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.
104 Enfield Ct. – Theft.
2101 Sycamore Ave. – Credit card abuse.
916 Ave. J – Domestic.
August 26 – Night Shift
1403 Green Briar Dr. – Domestic.
213 El Toro Rd. – Missing person.
2830 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
233 Josey St. – Forgery.
266 FM 247 – Aggravated assault.
213 El Toro Rd. – Found property.
555 Bowers Blvd. – Sexual assault.
1615 Sycamore Ave. – Suspicious incident.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 26
17 Arizona Ln. – Criminal mischief.
13 Joe Novak Rd. – Theft.
355 Front St. (New Waverly) – Unruly person on scene.
20 FM 2550 – Stolen vehicle.
2501 Lake Rd. – Recovered stolen vehicle.
FM 1791/FS Rd. 209 – Animal complaint.
Shannon St./Brazil Blvd. – Suspicious vehicle.
201 FM 2550 – Theft.
31 Michael St. – Suspicious vehicle.
1900 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1902 IH 45 S. – Vehicle fire.
Walker County Jail docket
August 26
Kimberly Sykes – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Jose Campa – Interfering with emergency request for assistance.
Alfredo Escobra – Indecency with a child with sexual contact.
Bilikis Kazeem – Theft of property (>=$150k<$300k).
August 27
Melvin Young – Criminal trespass.
