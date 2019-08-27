Huntsville Police Department

August 26 – Day Shift

104 US 190 – Found property.

2504 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.

104 Enfield Ct. – Theft.

2101 Sycamore Ave. – Credit card abuse.

916 Ave. J – Domestic.

August 26 – Night Shift

1403 Green Briar Dr. – Domestic.

213 El Toro Rd. – Missing person.

2830 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

233 Josey St. – Forgery.

266 FM 247 – Aggravated assault.

213 El Toro Rd. – Found property.

555 Bowers Blvd. – Sexual assault.

1615 Sycamore Ave. – Suspicious incident.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 26

17 Arizona Ln. – Criminal mischief.

13 Joe Novak Rd. – Theft.

355 Front St. (New Waverly) – Unruly person on scene.

20 FM 2550 – Stolen vehicle.

2501 Lake Rd. – Recovered stolen vehicle.

FM 1791/FS Rd. 209 – Animal complaint.

Shannon St./Brazil Blvd. – Suspicious vehicle.

201 FM 2550 – Theft.

31 Michael St. – Suspicious vehicle.

1900 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1902 IH 45 S. – Vehicle fire.

Walker County Jail docket

August 26

Kimberly Sykes – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Jose Campa – Interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Alfredo Escobra – Indecency with a child with sexual contact.

Bilikis Kazeem – Theft of property (>=$150k<$300k).

August 27

Melvin Young – Criminal trespass.

 

