Huntsville Police Department
July 24 – Day Shift
Boettcher Mill Rd./Persimmon – Domestic.
Cline St./Montgomery Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
259 IH 45 S. – Theft.
1-4 IH 45 S. – Identity theft.
517 11th St. – Theft.
July 24 – Night Shift
2100 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
196 IH 45 N. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 24
1900 Block SH 75 N. – Found property.
100 Block FM 1696 E. – Animal complaint.
0 Block Bluegill Ln. – Theft.
1700 Block FM 1791 – Domestic.
100 Block Rogers Rd. – Animal complaint.
100 Block FS Rd. 233 – Assault.
5100 Block FM 1374 – Civil dispute.
100 Block Fisherman's Trail – Animal complaint.
Walker County Jail docket
July 24
Christian Bush – Hunting violations.
Kenneth Jenkins – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Clayton Jenkins – Burglary of a vehicle.
Brian Hutchins – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
July 25
David Trexler Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), tampering/fabricating physical evidence.
Tristian Andrews – No motorcycle endorsement, failure to appear.
Shaun Garrard – Driving with suspended license.
