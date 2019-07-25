Huntsville Police Department

July 24 – Day Shift

Boettcher Mill Rd./Persimmon – Domestic.

Cline St./Montgomery Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

259 IH 45 S. – Theft.

1-4 IH 45 S. – Identity theft.

517 11th St. – Theft.

July 24 – Night Shift

2100 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

196 IH 45 N. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 24

1900 Block SH 75 N. – Found property.

100 Block FM 1696 E. – Animal complaint.

0 Block Bluegill Ln. – Theft.

1700 Block FM 1791 – Domestic.

100 Block Rogers Rd. – Animal complaint.

100 Block FS Rd. 233 – Assault.

5100 Block FM 1374 – Civil dispute.

100 Block Fisherman's Trail – Animal complaint.

Walker County Jail docket

July 24

Christian Bush – Hunting violations.

Kenneth Jenkins – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Clayton Jenkins – Burglary of a vehicle.

Brian Hutchins – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

July 25

David Trexler Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), tampering/fabricating physical evidence.

Tristian Andrews – No motorcycle endorsement, failure to appear.

Shaun Garrard – Driving with suspended license.

 

