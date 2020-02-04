Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 3 – Day Shift

2806 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.

306 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

Feb. 3 – Night Shift

Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Attempted suicide.

407 Brunch Ave. – Theft.

2000 1st St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

100 IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.

1511 Dogwood Dr. – Assault.

141 IH 45 – Theft.

4027 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 3

16 Shepard Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

60 Thomas Spur – Criminal mischief.

500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.

11 Eucalyptus Rd. – Theft.

88 Gazebo St. – Harassment.

US 190/Ida Olivia Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

SH 19/Davis Hall Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 3

Steven Meadows – DWI.

Charles Furr Jr. – Driving with an invalid license, expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meagan McClintock – Silent abusive call, violation of a protective order.

Christina Spicer – (3rd or more) DWI.

Tavin Deshotel – Resisting arrest, failure to identify fugitive, evading arrest.

Jacobian Butler – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Daniel Mentz – Possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, tampering with evidence.

Eulises Molina – Murder.

Melissa Maggard – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

