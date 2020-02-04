Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 3 – Day Shift
2806 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.
306 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
Feb. 3 – Night Shift
Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Attempted suicide.
407 Brunch Ave. – Theft.
2000 1st St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
100 IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.
1511 Dogwood Dr. – Assault.
141 IH 45 – Theft.
4027 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 3
16 Shepard Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
60 Thomas Spur – Criminal mischief.
500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.
11 Eucalyptus Rd. – Theft.
88 Gazebo St. – Harassment.
US 190/Ida Olivia Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
SH 19/Davis Hall Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 3
Steven Meadows – DWI.
Charles Furr Jr. – Driving with an invalid license, expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Meagan McClintock – Silent abusive call, violation of a protective order.
Christina Spicer – (3rd or more) DWI.
Tavin Deshotel – Resisting arrest, failure to identify fugitive, evading arrest.
Jacobian Butler – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Daniel Mentz – Possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, tampering with evidence.
Eulises Molina – Murder.
Melissa Maggard – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
