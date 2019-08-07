Huntsville Police Department
August 6 – Day Shift
1100 IH 45 S. – Criminal mischief.
2452 Lake Rd. – Aggravated assault.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
1215 15th St. – Sexual assault.
521 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2500 block Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
221 Blalock St. – Identity theft.
2518 Sam Houston Ave. – Family violence.
August 6 – Night Shift
1548 11th St. – Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 6
No reports provided.
Walker County Jail docket
August 6
Alexandrea Glennie – No insurance.
James Davidson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), display of fictitious license plate.
Brianna Curry – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Pipkin – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, (2 counts) failure to present proof of insurance.
August 7
Jonathan Young – Burglary of a habitation, failure to stop, speeding, failure to appear.
