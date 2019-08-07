Huntsville Police Department

August 6 – Day Shift

1100 IH 45 S. – Criminal mischief.

2452 Lake Rd. – Aggravated assault.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

1215 15th St. – Sexual assault.

521 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2500 block Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

221 Blalock St. – Identity theft.

2518 Sam Houston Ave. – Family violence.

August 6 – Night Shift

1548 11th St. – Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 6

No reports provided.

Walker County Jail docket

August 6

Alexandrea Glennie – No insurance.

James Davidson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), display of fictitious license plate.

Brianna Curry – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Pipkin – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, (2 counts) failure to present proof of insurance.

August 7

Jonathan Young – Burglary of a habitation, failure to stop, speeding, failure to appear.

