Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 5 – Day Shift
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
120 Ravenwood Village Dr. – Sexual assault.
223 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2301 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Lake Road/Windridge Ln. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2500 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.
FM 2821/Rosenwall Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.
FM 2821/FM 247 – Minor vehicle wreck.
555 Bowers Blvd. – Failure to stop and give information.
SH 30 W./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
300 block IH 45 – Drugs.
Feb. 5 – Night Shift
1001 IH 45 S. – Theft.
141 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Sexual assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 5
600 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
14 Deborah St. – Burglary of a vehicle.
1341 FM 405 (Riverside) – Burglary of a vehicle.
SH 30/Didlake Rd. – Sexual assault.
52 Briar Meadow Dr. – Theft.
2 Victoria Way – Disturbance.
5980 FM 1374 – Civil dispute.
1 Mitchell Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
Duke Rd./Obaya Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
18 Shepard Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 5
Jimmy Giddens – Indecency with a child through exposure, failure to comply with sex offender registry.
Justin Parrish – DWI.
Eva Gamble – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Aaron Kirkwood – Burglary of a vehicle.
Calvin Dickey – (3rd or more) DWI.
Kiyana Jackson – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).
Dwelvun Jones – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Juanito Contreras – Possession of a controlled substance (>=1g<4g), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Madison Trafton – Illegal dumping (>=500lbs<1,000lbs).
Jacqueline Figueroa – Public intoxication.
Feb. 6
Cameron Thurman – Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alfred McCullough Jr. – DWI, open container.
Alicia Serenil – Resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI.
