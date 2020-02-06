Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 5 – Day Shift

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

120 Ravenwood Village Dr. – Sexual assault.

223 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2301 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Lake Road/Windridge Ln. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2500 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.

FM 2821/Rosenwall Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.

FM 2821/FM 247 – Minor vehicle wreck.

555 Bowers Blvd. – Failure to stop and give information.

SH 30 W./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

300 block IH 45 – Drugs.

Feb. 5 – Night Shift

1001 IH 45 S. – Theft.

141 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Sexual assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 5

600 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

14 Deborah St. – Burglary of a vehicle.

1341 FM 405 (Riverside) – Burglary of a vehicle.

SH 30/Didlake Rd. – Sexual assault.

52 Briar Meadow Dr. – Theft.

2 Victoria Way – Disturbance.

5980 FM 1374 – Civil dispute.

1 Mitchell Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

Duke Rd./Obaya Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

18 Shepard Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 5

Jimmy Giddens – Indecency with a child through exposure, failure to comply with sex offender registry.

Justin Parrish – DWI.

Eva Gamble – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Aaron Kirkwood – Burglary of a vehicle.

Calvin Dickey – (3rd or more) DWI.

Kiyana Jackson – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).

Dwelvun Jones – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Juanito Contreras – Possession of a controlled substance (>=1g<4g), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Madison Trafton – Illegal dumping (>=500lbs<1,000lbs).

Jacqueline Figueroa – Public intoxication.

Feb. 6

Cameron Thurman – Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alfred McCullough Jr. – DWI, open container.

Alicia Serenil – Resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI.

