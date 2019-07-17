Huntsville Police Department

July 16 – Day Shift

80 Block Brunch Ave. – Sexual assault.

July 16 – Night Shift

700 Block FM 2821 – Use of identifying information.

2100 Block Sycamore Ave. – Domestic.

Windridge Ln./Montgomery Rd. – Found property.

11th St./SH 75 N. – Failure to stop and give information.

3203 Old Houston Rd. – Domestic in progress.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 16

2700 Block IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

100 Block Love Loop – Criminal trespass.

SH 19/Acorn Hill Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

0 Block Pine Oak Ln. – Criminal trespass.

800 Block FM 405 – Criminal trespass.

1500 Block Fish Hatchery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Lakeland Rd./FM 980 – Animal complaint.

FM 2550/FM 1696 W. – Disturbance.

FM 1375 E./Four Notch Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

0 Block Delaware – Harassment.

FM 2989/IH 45 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

9300 Block SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

0 Block Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Animal complaint.

Walker County Jail docket

July 16

Tanner Alsip – Driving with invalid license.

Dwaylon Sims – Trespass.

Cristian Perez Argueta – Assault/family violence, hold over.

Carlos Chavez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Jeffery Smith – Public intoxication.

Jorge Lozada – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Brendon Williams – Driving with invalid licence.

Raymond Pace Jr. – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edgar Meza Sanchez – No valid driver’s license, failure to drive in a single lane.

Nelva Corona-Vargas – Unsafe lane change, failure to signal lane change.

July 17

Nacresia Booker – Driving with invalid license, drove the wrong way on a one way roadway, failure to present proof of insurance, expired driver’s license.

Jeffrey Hansen – (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 4 (<28g), possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Lilly III – Public intoxication.

Derrick Arrington – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

John McMiller II – (2 counts) expired registration, (2 counts) failure to appear.

Madison Avila – Public intoxication.

Jaden Pettis – DWI.

Linda Zavertnik – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

