Huntsville Police Department
July 16 – Day Shift
80 Block Brunch Ave. – Sexual assault.
July 16 – Night Shift
700 Block FM 2821 – Use of identifying information.
2100 Block Sycamore Ave. – Domestic.
Windridge Ln./Montgomery Rd. – Found property.
11th St./SH 75 N. – Failure to stop and give information.
3203 Old Houston Rd. – Domestic in progress.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 16
2700 Block IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
100 Block Love Loop – Criminal trespass.
SH 19/Acorn Hill Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
0 Block Pine Oak Ln. – Criminal trespass.
800 Block FM 405 – Criminal trespass.
1500 Block Fish Hatchery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Lakeland Rd./FM 980 – Animal complaint.
FM 2550/FM 1696 W. – Disturbance.
FM 1375 E./Four Notch Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
0 Block Delaware – Harassment.
FM 2989/IH 45 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
9300 Block SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
0 Block Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Animal complaint.
Walker County Jail docket
July 16
Tanner Alsip – Driving with invalid license.
Dwaylon Sims – Trespass.
Cristian Perez Argueta – Assault/family violence, hold over.
Carlos Chavez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Jeffery Smith – Public intoxication.
Jorge Lozada – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Brendon Williams – Driving with invalid licence.
Raymond Pace Jr. – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edgar Meza Sanchez – No valid driver’s license, failure to drive in a single lane.
Nelva Corona-Vargas – Unsafe lane change, failure to signal lane change.
July 17
Nacresia Booker – Driving with invalid license, drove the wrong way on a one way roadway, failure to present proof of insurance, expired driver’s license.
Jeffrey Hansen – (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 4 (<28g), possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Lilly III – Public intoxication.
Derrick Arrington – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
John McMiller II – (2 counts) expired registration, (2 counts) failure to appear.
Madison Avila – Public intoxication.
Jaden Pettis – DWI.
Linda Zavertnik – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
