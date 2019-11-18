Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 15 – Day Shift
1301 Nottingham St. – Domestic.
2900 block Montgomery Rd. – Found property.
1901 Ave. M – Animal bite.
1700 block 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Nov. 15 – Night Shift
203 Young St. – Theft.
2259 Sam Houston Ave. – Drugs.
2020 Ave. L ½ – Assault.
2000 Sycamore Ave. – Drugs.
1015 Pear Dr. – Sexual assault.
2 Pine Grove Dr. – Domestic.
Nov. 16 – Day Shift
1206 20th St. – Domestic dispute.
621 SH 30 E. – Theft.
SH 30 E./SH 19 – Major vehicle wreck.
40 Mary Estill – Domestic.
1569 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Nov. 16 – Night Shift
121 Leigh Anne St. – Criminal mischief.
Nov. 17 – Day Shift
1401 Ave. C – Domestic.
Nov. 17 – Night Shift
219 University Ave. – Criminal trespass.
120 McAdams Ln. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 15
6 FM 3179 – Credit card abuse.
48 Teel Rd. – Civil dispute.
272 Frank Cloud Rd. – Animal abuse.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.
84 Underwood Dr. – Civil dispute.
156 Booker Rd. – Theft.
28 Annie Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
Fisherman's Trail/Hummingbird Ln. – Animal bite.
4 Lake Dr. – Animal complaint.
33 Underwood Dr. – Unattended death.
11 Mockingbird Rd. – Loud noise.
Nov. 16
SH 19/Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Criminal mischief.
2480 SH 75 N. – Terroristic threat.
174 FM 405 – Criminal trespass.
2506 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
878 FM 247 – Animal complaint.
Sterling Chapel Rd./Roy Webb Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
21 Underwood Dr. – Disturbance.
Nov. 17
2302 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
1701 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
48 Emerald Ln. – Residential fire.
168 Booker Rd. – Criminal mischief.
38 Lawrence Ln. – Domestic.
2470 SH 75 N. – Missing person.
286 Booker Rd. – Domestic in progress.
7 Riverside Ln. – Loud noise.
5980 FM 1374 – Disturbance.
120 McAdams Ln. – Criminal mischief.
34 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Disturbance.
Walker County Jail docket
Nov. 15
Jose Gonzalez – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Eric Minor – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
James Hunter – Indecent exposure.
Nov. 16
No reports.
Nov. 17
Jamal Bayda – Assault by contact.
Gary Warneke – Public intoxication.
Shareka Snow – Expired registration, interfering with public duties, failure to identify a fugitive with intent to provide false information.
Nicholas Robinson – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Alexander Peppe – DWI.
Natalie Ross – Public intoxication.
Lamontenay Johnson – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Adam Cripe – Criminal trespass.
David Pegoda – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Mason Jones – (2 counts) theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Christian Nicholson – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Nov. 18
Rehan Malik – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
