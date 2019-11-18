Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 15 – Day Shift

1301 Nottingham St. – Domestic.

2900 block Montgomery Rd. – Found property.

1901 Ave. M – Animal bite.

1700 block 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Nov. 15 – Night Shift

203 Young St. – Theft.

2259 Sam Houston Ave. – Drugs.

2020 Ave. L ½ – Assault.

2000 Sycamore Ave. – Drugs.

1015 Pear Dr. – Sexual assault.

2 Pine Grove Dr. – Domestic.

Nov. 16 – Day Shift

1206 20th St. – Domestic dispute.

621 SH 30 E. – Theft.

SH 30 E./SH 19 – Major vehicle wreck.

40 Mary Estill – Domestic.

1569 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Nov. 16 – Night Shift

121 Leigh Anne St. – Criminal mischief.

Nov. 17 – Day Shift

1401 Ave. C – Domestic.

Nov. 17 – Night Shift

219 University Ave. – Criminal trespass.

120 McAdams Ln. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 15

6 FM 3179 – Credit card abuse.

48 Teel Rd. – Civil dispute.

272 Frank Cloud Rd. – Animal abuse.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.

84 Underwood Dr. – Civil dispute.

156 Booker Rd. – Theft.

28 Annie Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

Fisherman's Trail/Hummingbird Ln. – Animal bite.

4 Lake Dr. – Animal complaint.

33 Underwood Dr. – Unattended death.

11 Mockingbird Rd. – Loud noise.

Nov. 16

SH 19/Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Criminal mischief.

2480 SH 75 N. – Terroristic threat.

174 FM 405 – Criminal trespass.

2506 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

878 FM 247 – Animal complaint.

Sterling Chapel Rd./Roy Webb Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

21 Underwood Dr. – Disturbance.

Nov. 17

2302 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

1701 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

48 Emerald Ln. – Residential fire.

168 Booker Rd. – Criminal mischief.

38 Lawrence Ln. – Domestic.

2470 SH 75 N. – Missing person.

286 Booker Rd. – Domestic in progress.

7 Riverside Ln. – Loud noise.

5980 FM 1374 – Disturbance.

120 McAdams Ln. – Criminal mischief.

34 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

Nov. 15

Jose Gonzalez – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Eric Minor – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

James Hunter – Indecent exposure.

Nov. 16

No reports.

Nov. 17

Jamal Bayda – Assault by contact.

Gary Warneke – Public intoxication.

Shareka Snow – Expired registration, interfering with public duties, failure to identify a fugitive with intent to provide false information.

Nicholas Robinson – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Alexander Peppe – DWI.

Natalie Ross – Public intoxication.

Lamontenay Johnson – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Adam Cripe – Criminal trespass.

David Pegoda – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Mason Jones – (2 counts) theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Christian Nicholson – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Nov. 18

Rehan Malik – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Tags

Recommended for you