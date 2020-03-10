Huntsville Police Department
March 9 – Day Shift
921 Birmingham St. – Theft.
1807 Merchant St. – Forgery.
March 9 – Night Shift
2300 SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.
1610 Ave. O – Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 9
668 FM 2296 – Harassment.
52 Veronica Ln. – Domestic.
FM 1791/Gazebo St. – Major vehicle wreck.
157 Hill Top Ln. – Civil dispute.
29 Jacob St. – Disturbance.
22 Louellen Rd. – Civil dispute.
1280 Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) – Civil dispute.
3157 SH 19 – Animal complaint.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Assault.
16 Oak Trail Rd. – Domestic.
2 Underwood Dr. – Civil dispute.
31 Roberts Ln. – Residential fire.
14 Villa Cir. – Missing person.
IH 45 N./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1000 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
March 9
Joseph Meadors – (2 counts) Harassment.
Damian Archie – Parole violation, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Benny Cole Jr. – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Antonio Martinez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia, Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Amber Hair – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nico Flores – Hold over, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Jody Sims – Aggravated assault against a public servant.
Stephanie Kennedy – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcella Griffin – Tampering with a government record.
Juan Vivian – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), tampering with physical evidence.
Fredrick Robinson – Failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information, possession of drug paraphernalia, Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Pamela Williams – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
March 10
Angela Collier – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of marijuana (<2oz), prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.