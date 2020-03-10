Huntsville Police Department

March 9 – Day Shift

921 Birmingham St. – Theft.

1807 Merchant St. – Forgery.

March 9 – Night Shift

2300 SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.

1610 Ave. O – Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 9

668 FM 2296 – Harassment.

52 Veronica Ln. – Domestic.

FM 1791/Gazebo St. – Major vehicle wreck.

157 Hill Top Ln. – Civil dispute.

29 Jacob St. – Disturbance.

22 Louellen Rd. – Civil dispute.

1280 Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) – Civil dispute.

3157 SH 19 – Animal complaint.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Assault.

16 Oak Trail Rd. – Domestic.

2 Underwood Dr. – Civil dispute.

31 Roberts Ln. – Residential fire.

14 Villa Cir. – Missing person.

IH 45 N./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1000 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

March 9

Joseph Meadors – (2 counts) Harassment.

Damian Archie – Parole violation, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Benny Cole Jr. – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Antonio Martinez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia, Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Amber Hair – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nico Flores – Hold over, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Jody Sims – Aggravated assault against a public servant.

Stephanie Kennedy – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcella Griffin – Tampering with a government record.

Juan Vivian – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), tampering with physical evidence.

Fredrick Robinson – Failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information, possession of drug paraphernalia, Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Pamela Williams – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

March 10

Angela Collier – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of marijuana (<2oz), prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

 

