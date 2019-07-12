Huntsville Police Department
July 11 – Day Shift
900 Block MLK Dr. – Assault.
Sam Houston Ave./Ave. I – Minor vehicle wreck.
14 Howard Cir. – Assault.
118 IH 45 S. – Found property.
July 11 – Night Shift
411 Gospel Hill Rd. – Criminal mischief.
107 Brunch Ave. – Assault.
313 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 11
100 Block IH 45 N. – Stolen vehicle.
200 Block SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Theft.
200 Block Mathis Dairy Rd. – Animal complaint.
Wood Farm Rd./SH 19 (Riverside) – Animal complaint.
100 Block Plantation Rd. – Theft.
0 Block Point Loop – Civil dispute.
0 Block Southwood Forest Rd. – Theft.
400 Block Fisher St. (New Waverly) – Burglary of a residence.
3200 Block SH 75 N. – Domestic.
0 Block Joe Novark Rd. – Suspicious person.
300 Block Timber Creek St. (New Waverly) – Animal bite.
0 Block Phelps Creek Dr. – Theft.
Walker County Jail docket
July 11
Starla Kepley – Speeding, failure to appear.
Jessica Szieber – Evading arrest.
Cortney Ivory – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest, evading with a vehicle, fraud/use of identifying information.
Bernard Slack – Assault of a peace officer.
Jimmy Johnson – (2 counts) no valid driver’s license, (2 counts) failure to appear.
July 12
Eric Jiron – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, abandoning endangered child in imminent danger.
Brodrick Hadnot – (3 counts) driving with invalid license, (2 counts) failure to appear failure to present proof of insurance.
Bethany Weaver – Public intoxication.
David Njoroge – Public intoxication.
