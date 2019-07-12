Huntsville Police Department

July 11 – Day Shift

900 Block MLK Dr. – Assault.

Sam Houston Ave./Ave. I – Minor vehicle wreck.

14 Howard Cir. – Assault.

118 IH 45 S. – Found property.

July 11 – Night Shift

411 Gospel Hill Rd. – Criminal mischief.

107 Brunch Ave. – Assault.

313 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 11

100 Block IH 45 N. – Stolen vehicle.

200 Block SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Theft.

200 Block Mathis Dairy Rd. – Animal complaint.

Wood Farm Rd./SH 19 (Riverside) – Animal complaint.

100 Block Plantation Rd. – Theft.

0 Block Point Loop – Civil dispute.

0 Block Southwood Forest Rd. – Theft.

400 Block Fisher St. (New Waverly) – Burglary of a residence.

3200 Block SH 75 N. – Domestic.

0 Block Joe Novark Rd. – Suspicious person.

300 Block Timber Creek St. (New Waverly) – Animal bite.

0 Block Phelps Creek Dr. – Theft.

Walker County Jail docket

July 11

Starla Kepley – Speeding, failure to appear.

Jessica Szieber – Evading arrest.

Cortney Ivory – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest, evading with a vehicle, fraud/use of identifying information.

Bernard Slack – Assault of a peace officer.

Jimmy Johnson – (2 counts) no valid driver’s license, (2 counts) failure to appear.

July 12

Eric Jiron – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, abandoning endangered child in imminent danger.

Brodrick Hadnot – (3 counts) driving with invalid license, (2 counts) failure to appear failure to present proof of insurance.

Bethany Weaver – Public intoxication.

David Njoroge – Public intoxication.

