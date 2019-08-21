Huntsville Police Department

August 20 – Day Shift.

2502 Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. – Stolen vehicle.

414 SH 30 – Theft.

1020 MLK Dr. – Aggravated assault.

August 20 – Night Shift

141 IH 45 S. – Domestic.

639 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 20

46 Booker Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

603 IH 45 N. – Recovered stolen vehicle.

28 Roark Rd. – Lost property.

94 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.

139 Willow Creek – Animal bite.

500 FM 2821 W. – Assault, terroristic threat.

17 Emily Rd. – Criminal trespass.

585 West Dr. (New Waverly) – Animal complaint.

3000 FM 980 – Major vehicle wreck.

5 SH 150 E. – Terroristic threat.

Walker County Jail docket

August 20

Kelvin Reeves – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Jasper Martin – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carry of a weapon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Shaun Lamas – (4 counts) manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eddie Thomas – Driving with invalid license.

Miguel Araujo Jr. – No insurance, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mya Guerrero – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

August 21

Pedro Garza Jr. – Speeding, no valid driver’s license, failure to appear.

William Laymon – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Albert Waldrop – Public intoxication.

