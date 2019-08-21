Huntsville Police Department
August 20 – Day Shift.
2502 Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. – Stolen vehicle.
414 SH 30 – Theft.
1020 MLK Dr. – Aggravated assault.
August 20 – Night Shift
141 IH 45 S. – Domestic.
639 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 20
46 Booker Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
603 IH 45 N. – Recovered stolen vehicle.
28 Roark Rd. – Lost property.
94 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.
139 Willow Creek – Animal bite.
500 FM 2821 W. – Assault, terroristic threat.
17 Emily Rd. – Criminal trespass.
585 West Dr. (New Waverly) – Animal complaint.
3000 FM 980 – Major vehicle wreck.
5 SH 150 E. – Terroristic threat.
Walker County Jail docket
August 20
Kelvin Reeves – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Jasper Martin – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carry of a weapon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Shaun Lamas – (4 counts) manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eddie Thomas – Driving with invalid license.
Miguel Araujo Jr. – No insurance, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mya Guerrero – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
August 21
Pedro Garza Jr. – Speeding, no valid driver’s license, failure to appear.
William Laymon – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Albert Waldrop – Public intoxication.
