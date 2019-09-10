Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 9 – Day Shift
US 190/Geneva Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
502 Ave. J – Domestic.
120 Ravenwood Village Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
11th St./University Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1001 Normal Park Dr. – Domestic.
203 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
Sept. 9 – Night Shift
245 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 9
SH 150 E./FM 1097 – Animal complaint.
Fishermans Trail/Blue Bird Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
2382 FM 980 (Riverside) – Civil dispute.
179 Highland Dr. – Assault.
101 Tejas Dr. – Harassment.
9360 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Theft.
153 Morris Ln. – Animal complaint.
9236 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
5200 SH 30 – Major vehicle wreck.
2901 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
3 Star St. (Riverside) – Suspicious person.
83 Ranch Acres Dr. – Domestic.
Lee Hightower Rd./FM 1791 – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 9
Israel Mejia-Rapalo – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), no driver’s license, hold over.
Johnathan Roman – Criminal trespass.
Isaiah Moses – Burglary of a vehicle, credit card abuse, hold over.
Christopher Mouton – Theft of property (<$2,500), hold over, theft of a firearm.
Rochelle Griffin – Criminal trespass.
Stacy Briggs – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Colby Lord – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Sept. 10
Ardelsa Brown – Theft of property (<$2,500).
Garret Hamrick – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).
Eddie Mason III – (2 counts) assault causing bodily injury.
