Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 16 – Day Shift
639 SH 75 N. – Failure to stop and give information.
7100 block SH 75 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
1000 block 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1308 Ave. B – Theft.
SH 30/IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.
1565 11th St. – Criminal mischief.
Ave. S/22nd St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
11th St./SH 30 E. – Minor vehicle wreck.
SH 30 W./Westridge Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Sept. 16 – Night Shift
2501 Lake Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.
1018 Trinity Cut Off – Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 16
71 Bath Rd. – Sexual offenses.
16 Sowell Ln. – Criminal trespass.
2869 IH 45 N. – Stolen vehicle.
38 Plantation Rd. – Theft.
43 Gerome Dr. – Terroristic threat.
1 Lost Oaks Ct. – Domestic.
78 Tejas Dr. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
11 Hill Top Dr. – Animal abuse.
157 Arizona Ln. – Theft.
1902 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
2924 SH 19 – Shots heard.
7 Pine Street Spur – Civil dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 16
Naomi Bocanegra – Assault of a public servant.
Monica Cardenas – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g).
Bobby Dorman – Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody Peek – Providing a false report to a police officer.
Cynthia Shealy – Criminal trespass.
James Gambrell – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Ronaldo Gillaspie – Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Raishard Kelley – Disorderly conduct (language), (2 counts) possession of drug paraphernalia, expired inspection certificate, no license.
Sept. 17
Krashunna Evans – Public intoxication.
Dallis Davenport – Possession of marijuana (>2oz<=4oz).
Finea Kohl – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Benjamin Monsey – Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Philip Lynn – DWI.
