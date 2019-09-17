Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 16 – Day Shift

639 SH 75 N. – Failure to stop and give information.

7100 block SH 75 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

1000 block 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1308 Ave. B – Theft.

SH 30/IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.

1565 11th St. – Criminal mischief.

Ave. S/22nd St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

11th St./SH 30 E. – Minor vehicle wreck.

SH 30 W./Westridge Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Sept. 16 – Night Shift

2501 Lake Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.

1018 Trinity Cut Off – Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 16

71 Bath Rd. – Sexual offenses.

16 Sowell Ln. – Criminal trespass.

2869 IH 45 N. – Stolen vehicle.

38 Plantation Rd. – Theft.

43 Gerome Dr. – Terroristic threat.

1 Lost Oaks Ct. – Domestic.

78 Tejas Dr. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

11 Hill Top Dr. – Animal abuse.

157 Arizona Ln. – Theft.

1902 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

2924 SH 19 – Shots heard.

7 Pine Street Spur – Civil dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 16

Naomi Bocanegra – Assault of a public servant.

Monica Cardenas – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g).

Bobby Dorman – Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Peek – Providing a false report to a police officer.

Cynthia Shealy – Criminal trespass.

James Gambrell – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Ronaldo Gillaspie – Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Raishard Kelley – Disorderly conduct (language), (2 counts) possession of drug paraphernalia, expired inspection certificate, no license.

Sept. 17

Krashunna Evans – Public intoxication.

Dallis Davenport – Possession of marijuana (>2oz<=4oz).

Finea Kohl – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Benjamin Monsey – Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Philip Lynn – DWI.

