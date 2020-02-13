Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 12 – Day Shift
3013 Manor Ln. – Domestic.
846 Overbrook Dr. – Identity theft.
Feb. 12 – Night Shift
555 Bowers Blvd. – Failure to stop and give information.
2101 Sycamore Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.
2257 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.
IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 12
FM 1791 N./IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Roy Webb Rd./FM 405 – Missing person.
140 Four Notch Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
2900 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
15 Ida Olivia Rd. – Residential fire.
42 Catechis Rd. – Assault.
3801 Montgomery Rd. – Criminal trespass.
1600 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Animal complaint.
500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
Watson Lake Rd./FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.
1608 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.
FM 1696 W./Round Prairie Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
FM 1791/Didlake Rd. – Disturbance.
2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
804 SH 150 E. – Criminal trespass.
1900 US 190 – Major vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 12
Jorgito Quinones – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).
Valencia Crooks – (2nd) DWI.
Philip Munson Jr. – Criminal trespass.
Feb. 13
Kimberly Krpec – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Steve Daughtery – Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Shawna Edwards – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
