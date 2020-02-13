Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 12 – Day Shift

3013 Manor Ln. – Domestic.

846 Overbrook Dr. – Identity theft.

Feb. 12 – Night Shift

555 Bowers Blvd. – Failure to stop and give information.

2101 Sycamore Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.

2257 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.

IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 12

FM 1791 N./IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Roy Webb Rd./FM 405 – Missing person.

140 Four Notch Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

2900 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

15 Ida Olivia Rd. – Residential fire.

42 Catechis Rd. – Assault.

3801 Montgomery Rd. – Criminal trespass.

1600 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Animal complaint.

500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

Watson Lake Rd./FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.

1608 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.

FM 1696 W./Round Prairie Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

FM 1791/Didlake Rd. – Disturbance.

2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

804 SH 150 E. – Criminal trespass.

1900 US 190 – Major vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 12

Jorgito Quinones – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).

Valencia Crooks – (2nd) DWI.

Philip Munson Jr. – Criminal trespass.

Feb. 13

Kimberly Krpec – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Steve Daughtery – Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Shawna Edwards – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

