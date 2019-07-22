Huntsville Police Department

July 19 – Day Shift

90 Louis Ln. – Domestic.

2921 Old Houston Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.

11th St./Pear Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Spur 59/SH 75 – Minor vehicle wreck.

555 Bowers Blvd. – Stolen vehicle.

2608 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.

July 19 – Night Shift

218 Lake Rd. – Harassment.

124 IH 45 N. – Domestic in progress.

July 20 – Day Shift

2450 Lake Rd. – Organized crime.

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

33 SH 75 N. – Credit card abuse.

635 Ave. H – Domestic.

July 20 – Night Shift

SH 19/Old Colony Rd. – Welfare concern.

20th St./Ave. O – Minor vehicle wreck.

July 21 – Day Shift

11th St./Normal Park Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.

120 SH 30 E. – Theft.

400 SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

July 21 – Night Shift

20th St./Ave. O – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 19

3900 Block SH 30 – Animal complaint.

3800 Block SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

0 Block Sandy Creek Nursery Rd. – Theft.

0 Block Catechis Rd. – Lost property.

SH 19/FM 980 – Suspicious vehicle.

0 Block Tejas Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

9400 Block SH 75 S. – Criminal mischief.

200 Block Rodgers Rd. – Animal abuse.

9300 Block SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Theft.

0 Block Roy Webb Rd. – Animal complaint.

3600 Block SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

July 20

100 Block Kalyn Rd. – Theft.

0 Block Fisherman's Trail – Criminal mischief.

0 Block Sandy Creek Nursery Rd. – Civil dispute.

200 Block Townley Ranch Rd. – Harassment.

0 Block Jackson Rd. – Terroristic threat.

0 Block Cyntolyn Rd. – Missing person.

1400 Block Old Phelps Rd. – Terroristic threat.

July 21

0 Block Mutt Young Rd. – Civil dispute.

0 Block Terry Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

6500 Block FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

6300 Block FM 1374 – Civil dispute.

200 Block FM 2628 – Theft.

400 Block Bo Brown Rd. – Terroristic threat.

0 Block North Fork Ln. – Suspicious noise.

100 Block Catechis Rd. – Loud noise.

1900 Block IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

300 Block Plantation Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

100 Block IH 45 N. – Suspicious person.

0 Block Woodland Hills Dr. – Suspicious person.

1500 Block IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

100 Block FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.

SH 75 N./FM 2989 – Major vehicle wreck.

0 Block Galloway Rd. – Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

July 19

John Smith IV – Theft of property.

Angel Gutierrez – Driving with an invalid license.

July 20

Richard Rodgers – No valid driver’s license, failure to appear, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Cynthia Cox – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), (2 counts) failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information.

July 21

Kevin Slasor – Assault/family violence.

Kanard Riles – Accident involving damage to vehicle, no insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Michael Watson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (>=28g<200g).

Kaylin Guest – Failure to appear.

Derrick O’Bryant – Parole and Pardon Board violation, driving with invalid license, failure to appear, resisting arrest.

Norman Berntsen – Public intoxication.

July 22

Annie Martin – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), credit card abuse.

Timothy Hottois – Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Markus McGary – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), public intoxication.

Jose Gonzalez – (3rd or more) DWI.

