Huntsville Police Department
July 19 – Day Shift
90 Louis Ln. – Domestic.
2921 Old Houston Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.
11th St./Pear Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Spur 59/SH 75 – Minor vehicle wreck.
555 Bowers Blvd. – Stolen vehicle.
2608 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.
July 19 – Night Shift
218 Lake Rd. – Harassment.
124 IH 45 N. – Domestic in progress.
July 20 – Day Shift
2450 Lake Rd. – Organized crime.
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
33 SH 75 N. – Credit card abuse.
635 Ave. H – Domestic.
July 20 – Night Shift
SH 19/Old Colony Rd. – Welfare concern.
20th St./Ave. O – Minor vehicle wreck.
July 21 – Day Shift
11th St./Normal Park Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.
120 SH 30 E. – Theft.
400 SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
July 21 – Night Shift
20th St./Ave. O – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 19
3900 Block SH 30 – Animal complaint.
3800 Block SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
0 Block Sandy Creek Nursery Rd. – Theft.
0 Block Catechis Rd. – Lost property.
SH 19/FM 980 – Suspicious vehicle.
0 Block Tejas Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
9400 Block SH 75 S. – Criminal mischief.
200 Block Rodgers Rd. – Animal abuse.
9300 Block SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Theft.
0 Block Roy Webb Rd. – Animal complaint.
3600 Block SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
July 20
100 Block Kalyn Rd. – Theft.
0 Block Fisherman's Trail – Criminal mischief.
0 Block Sandy Creek Nursery Rd. – Civil dispute.
200 Block Townley Ranch Rd. – Harassment.
0 Block Jackson Rd. – Terroristic threat.
0 Block Cyntolyn Rd. – Missing person.
1400 Block Old Phelps Rd. – Terroristic threat.
July 21
0 Block Mutt Young Rd. – Civil dispute.
0 Block Terry Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
6500 Block FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
6300 Block FM 1374 – Civil dispute.
200 Block FM 2628 – Theft.
400 Block Bo Brown Rd. – Terroristic threat.
0 Block North Fork Ln. – Suspicious noise.
100 Block Catechis Rd. – Loud noise.
1900 Block IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
300 Block Plantation Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
100 Block IH 45 N. – Suspicious person.
0 Block Woodland Hills Dr. – Suspicious person.
1500 Block IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
100 Block FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.
SH 75 N./FM 2989 – Major vehicle wreck.
0 Block Galloway Rd. – Disturbance.
Walker County Jail docket
July 19
John Smith IV – Theft of property.
Angel Gutierrez – Driving with an invalid license.
July 20
Richard Rodgers – No valid driver’s license, failure to appear, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Cynthia Cox – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), (2 counts) failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information.
July 21
Kevin Slasor – Assault/family violence.
Kanard Riles – Accident involving damage to vehicle, no insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign.
Michael Watson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (>=28g<200g).
Kaylin Guest – Failure to appear.
Derrick O’Bryant – Parole and Pardon Board violation, driving with invalid license, failure to appear, resisting arrest.
Norman Berntsen – Public intoxication.
July 22
Annie Martin – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), credit card abuse.
Timothy Hottois – Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Markus McGary – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), public intoxication.
Jose Gonzalez – (3rd or more) DWI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.