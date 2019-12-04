Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 3 – Day Shift
563 IH 45 S. – Found property.
700 SH 75 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
Dec. 3 – Night Shift
177 Josey St. – Criminal mischief.
918 Ave. D – Domestic.
514 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
10 Hayman St. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 3
SH 19/Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Animal abuse.
2211 US 190 – Burglary of a vehicle.
19 SH 75 N. – Harassment.
5800 FM 1374 – Minor vehicle wreck.
3600 SH 19 (Riverside) – Animal complaint.
101 Elmore St. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
85 Kalyn Rd. – Animal bite.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 3
Samuel Ognibene – Fugitive from justice.
Markell Williams – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), unlawful carrying of a weapon, DWI/open container, public intoxication by a minor, (2 counts) failure to appear, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Phillip Smith Jr. – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Huckaby – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, falsification of a drug test.
Roldan Kelley – Evading arrest, theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).
Chelsea Sims – Hindering apprehension.
Robert Utley – Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with invalid license.
Virgil Donahou – Failure to appear, failure to present proof of insurance.
Dec. 4
Joshua Ames – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Janet Odat – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), expired registration, failure to appear, driving with invalid license.
Rico Graves – DWI.
