Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 3 – Day Shift

563 IH 45 S. – Found property.

700 SH 75 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

Dec. 3 – Night Shift

177 Josey St. – Criminal mischief.

918 Ave. D – Domestic.

514 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

10 Hayman St. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 3

SH 19/Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Animal abuse.

2211 US 190 – Burglary of a vehicle.

19 SH 75 N. – Harassment.

5800 FM 1374 – Minor vehicle wreck.

3600 SH 19 (Riverside) – Animal complaint.

101 Elmore St. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

85 Kalyn Rd. – Animal bite.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 3

Samuel Ognibene – Fugitive from justice.

Markell Williams – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), unlawful carrying of a weapon, DWI/open container, public intoxication by a minor, (2 counts) failure to appear, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Smith Jr. – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Huckaby – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, falsification of a drug test.

Roldan Kelley – Evading arrest, theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).

Chelsea Sims – Hindering apprehension.

Robert Utley – Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with invalid license.

Virgil Donahou – Failure to appear, failure to present proof of insurance.

Dec. 4

Joshua Ames – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Janet Odat – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), expired registration, failure to appear, driving with invalid license.

Rico Graves – DWI.

