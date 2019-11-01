Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 31 – Day Shift
3100 Elks Rd. – Unattended death.
SH 75 N./Airport Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
108 Oakwood Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.
1123 Rolling Springs Dr. – Theft.
743 Vicki Dr. – Domestic.
1300 Sycamore Ave. – Drugs.
Oct. 31 – Night Shift
IH 45 S./Smither Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
225 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
2504 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
200 IH 45 S. – DWI.
431 7th St. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 31
34 Pine St. – Unattended death.
1701 IH 45 S. – Criminal mischief.
86 Meadow Link – Animal complaint.
1280 Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) – Animal bite.
1417 FM 1696 W. – Theft.
655 FM 2821 W. – Assault.
7 Hilltop View – Suspicious person.
58 Whippoorwill St. – Shots heard.
225 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
US 190/Calvary Rd. – Animal complaint.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 31
Charles Snyder – Public intoxication.
Rolando Campos – (2 counts) forgery of a financial instrument, fraud.
James Lemons – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), theft of aluminum.
Demond Mouton Jr. – Criminal trespass.
Herbert House Jr. – Possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).
Christian Brookman – Possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).
Stacie Merchant – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 4 (<28g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 1
Taylor Davies – Public intoxication by a minor.
Ronnie O’Neil – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Tammy Marker – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
