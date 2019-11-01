Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 31 – Day Shift

3100 Elks Rd. – Unattended death.

SH 75 N./Airport Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

108 Oakwood Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.

1123 Rolling Springs Dr. – Theft.

743 Vicki Dr. – Domestic.

1300 Sycamore Ave. – Drugs.

Oct. 31 – Night Shift

IH 45 S./Smither Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

225 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

2504 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

200 IH 45 S. – DWI.

431 7th St. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 31

34 Pine St. – Unattended death.

1701 IH 45 S. – Criminal mischief.

86 Meadow Link – Animal complaint.

1280 Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) – Animal bite.

1417 FM 1696 W. – Theft.

655 FM 2821 W. – Assault.

7 Hilltop View – Suspicious person.

58 Whippoorwill St. – Shots heard.

225 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

US 190/Calvary Rd. – Animal complaint.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 31

Charles Snyder – Public intoxication.

Rolando Campos – (2 counts) forgery of a financial instrument, fraud.

James Lemons – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), theft of aluminum.

Demond Mouton Jr. – Criminal trespass.

Herbert House Jr. – Possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).

Christian Brookman – Possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).

Stacie Merchant – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 4 (<28g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 1

Taylor Davies – Public intoxication by a minor.

Ronnie O’Neil – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Tammy Marker – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

