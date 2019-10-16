Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 15 – Day Shift

SH 19/IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.

1648 Pine St. – Aggravated assault.

1720 11th St. – Theft.

Oct. 15 – Night Shift

Sam Houston Ave./20th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2424 Montgomery Rd. – Criminal mischief.

2501 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

901 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Bearkat Blvd./Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 15

8463 SH 75 S. – Animal complaint.

37 Old Waverly Cemetery Rd. – Theft.

502 Hostetter Rd. – Credit card abuse.

Wynne Rd./Plantation Rd. – Residential fire.

500 FM 2821 W. – Sexual assault.

1329 Sam Houston Ave. – Fleeing accident.

6442 FM 1374 – Animal complaint.

Sam Houston Ave./20th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

64 Frank Cloud Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

87 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Animal bite.

93 Kings Point Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

600 PR 40 – Loud noise.

2700 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 15

Shatterion McCullough – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).

Johnathan Henry – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).

Ryan McCalla – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Jazmone Butler – Theft of property (>=$50<$500).

Jose Ramirez – Tampering with physical evidence.

Ryan Garza – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Donald Albert Jr. – Loud noise.

Oct. 16

Christina Thomas – Misdemeanor assault, failure to appear.

