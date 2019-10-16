Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 15 – Day Shift
SH 19/IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.
1648 Pine St. – Aggravated assault.
1720 11th St. – Theft.
Oct. 15 – Night Shift
Sam Houston Ave./20th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2424 Montgomery Rd. – Criminal mischief.
2501 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
901 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Bearkat Blvd./Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 15
8463 SH 75 S. – Animal complaint.
37 Old Waverly Cemetery Rd. – Theft.
502 Hostetter Rd. – Credit card abuse.
Wynne Rd./Plantation Rd. – Residential fire.
500 FM 2821 W. – Sexual assault.
1329 Sam Houston Ave. – Fleeing accident.
6442 FM 1374 – Animal complaint.
Sam Houston Ave./20th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
64 Frank Cloud Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
87 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Animal bite.
93 Kings Point Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
600 PR 40 – Loud noise.
2700 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 15
Shatterion McCullough – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).
Johnathan Henry – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).
Ryan McCalla – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Jazmone Butler – Theft of property (>=$50<$500).
Jose Ramirez – Tampering with physical evidence.
Ryan Garza – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Donald Albert Jr. – Loud noise.
Oct. 16
Christina Thomas – Misdemeanor assault, failure to appear.
