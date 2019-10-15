Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 14 – Day Shift
225 IH 45 S. – Theft.
2600 El Toro Rd. – Criminal trespass.
2333 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
2209 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Theft.
Oct. 14 – Night Shift
SH 19/IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
431 US 190 – Domestic.
14 Cline St. – Domestic.
1615 Sycamore Ave. – Suspicious incident.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 11
13 Marjorie Ln. – Theft.
37 Oak Creek – Civil dispute.
406 Graham Rd. – Disturbance.
SH 30/Didlake Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
29 Carolyn St. – Burglary of a vehicle.
22 Harmon Creek Dr. – Terroristic threat.
1581 IH 45 N. – Found property.
171 Old Chapel Rd. – Theft in progress.
Oct. 12
4520 FM 1374 – Civil dispute.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
321 Wire Rd. – Civil dispute.
3994 SH 30 – Recovered stolen vehicle.
25 Pine Ave. – Domestic.
Oct. 13
1300 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
1608 SH 75 N. – Domestic.
6 Quiet Pine Way – Animal complaint.
7 Whippoorwill St. – Burglary of a residence.
600 PR 40 – Suspicious person.
674 FM 2296 – Civil dispute.
FM 1375 W./Longstreet Rd. (New Waverly) – Animal complaint.
168 Booker Rd. – Disorderly conduct.
6 Pine Hollow Dr. – Civil dispute.
107 William Thomas Rd. – Animal complaint.
Oct. 14
2700 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.
925 FM 1375 E. (New Waverly) – Animal abuse.
10 Amber Dr. – Animal abuse.
414 SH 30 E. – Recovered stolen vehicle.
9 Mosley Ln. – Animal complaint.
34 Veronica Ln. – Theft.
100 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.
9 Pine Hollow St. – Burglary of a residence.
2901 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 13
Willie Brown – (2nd) DWI.
Patrick Eghbali – Criminal nonsupport (Harris County).
Kelly Standish – Public intoxication by a minor.
Daquan Davidson – Fleeing police officer, failure to comply with sex offender registry, evading attest.
Stefanie Ramirez – DWI.
Blake Bailey – Public intoxication by a minor.
Manuel Sanchez Jr. – (2nd) DWI.
Kavin Harrell – Public intoxication.
Eric Castillo – DWI.
Lee Partin – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melvin Young – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, abandoning endangered child.
Oct. 14
Kristina Jarrell – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), prohibited substance in correctional facility.
Ivan Nava-Batalla – DWI, open container.
Jarrod Gonzalez – Aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child with sexual contact.
Tomas Ramirez – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
James Keen – Murder (Sentenced to life) (Hays County).
Damien Harris – Murder (20 years TDCJ).
Thomas Arriaga – Possession of a controlled substance PG 4 (>=200g<400g) (12 years TDCJ).
Justin Campbell – Aggravated sexual assault of a child, hold over.
Brandon Acosta – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Maurice Crayton – Hold over, possession of meth.
Clent Freeman – Possession of a controlled substance.
Janice Russell – Theft (Harris County), theft by check ($50>$500), Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Jose Zapatero – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
