Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 14 – Day Shift

225 IH 45 S. – Theft.

2600 El Toro Rd. – Criminal trespass.

2333 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

2209 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Theft.

Oct. 14 – Night Shift

SH 19/IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

431 US 190 – Domestic.

14 Cline St. – Domestic.

1615 Sycamore Ave. – Suspicious incident.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 11

13 Marjorie Ln. – Theft.

37 Oak Creek – Civil dispute.

406 Graham Rd. – Disturbance.

SH 30/Didlake Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

29 Carolyn St. – Burglary of a vehicle.

22 Harmon Creek Dr. – Terroristic threat.

1581 IH 45 N. – Found property.

171 Old Chapel Rd. – Theft in progress.

Oct. 12

4520 FM 1374 – Civil dispute.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

321 Wire Rd. – Civil dispute.

3994 SH 30 – Recovered stolen vehicle.

25 Pine Ave. – Domestic.

Oct. 13

1300 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

1608 SH 75 N. – Domestic.

6 Quiet Pine Way – Animal complaint.

7 Whippoorwill St. – Burglary of a residence.

600 PR 40 – Suspicious person.

674 FM 2296 – Civil dispute.

FM 1375 W./Longstreet Rd. (New Waverly) – Animal complaint.

168 Booker Rd. – Disorderly conduct.

6 Pine Hollow Dr. – Civil dispute.

107 William Thomas Rd. – Animal complaint.

Oct. 14

2700 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.

925 FM 1375 E. (New Waverly) – Animal abuse.

10 Amber Dr. – Animal abuse.

414 SH 30 E. – Recovered stolen vehicle.

9 Mosley Ln. – Animal complaint.

34 Veronica Ln. – Theft.

100 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.

9 Pine Hollow St. – Burglary of a residence.

2901 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 13

Willie Brown – (2nd) DWI.

Patrick Eghbali – Criminal nonsupport (Harris County).

Kelly Standish – Public intoxication by a minor.

Daquan Davidson – Fleeing police officer, failure to comply with sex offender registry, evading attest.

Stefanie Ramirez – DWI.

Blake Bailey – Public intoxication by a minor.

Manuel Sanchez Jr. – (2nd) DWI.

Kavin Harrell – Public intoxication.

Eric Castillo – DWI.

Lee Partin – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melvin Young – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, abandoning endangered child.

Oct. 14

Kristina Jarrell – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), prohibited substance in correctional facility.

Ivan Nava-Batalla – DWI, open container.

Jarrod Gonzalez – Aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child with sexual contact.

Tomas Ramirez – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

James Keen – Murder (Sentenced to life) (Hays County).

Damien Harris – Murder (20 years TDCJ).

Thomas Arriaga – Possession of a controlled substance PG 4 (>=200g<400g) (12 years TDCJ).

Justin Campbell – Aggravated sexual assault of a child, hold over.

Brandon Acosta – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Maurice Crayton – Hold over, possession of meth.

Clent Freeman – Possession of a controlled substance.

Janice Russell – Theft (Harris County), theft by check ($50>$500), Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Jose Zapatero – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

