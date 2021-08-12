Huntsville Police Department

Aug. 11

2501 Lake Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

290 Smith Hill Rd. — Theft.

1020 MLK Blvd. — Aggravated assault.

1905 Normal Park Dr. — Welfare.

201 West Hill Park Cr. — Assault.

1500 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

SH-19/ FM 2821 — Major auto wreck, fleet crash.

SH-19/ FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

2523 Avenue M — Residential burglary.

2 Financial Plaza — Theft.

1720 11th Street — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 11

328 Geneva Rd. — Burglary.

2911 SH-19 — Burglary.

SH-19/ Sterling Chapel Rd. — Major auto wreck.

136 Bates Ct. — Theft.

88 McMillian Rd. — Criminal mischief.

1020 MLK Blvd. — Assault.

18 Bluegill Ln. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 11

Ketrell Jackson — Unauthorized use of a vehicle (Harris Co.), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of marijuana.

Alvin Baker III — Assault causing bodily injury.

Leah Hensley — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle.

William R. Hollander — Parole & Pardon Board violation, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and detention with vehicle.

Billy Jo W. Varieur — Expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. 

Tags

Trending Video