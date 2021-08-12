Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 11
2501 Lake Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
290 Smith Hill Rd. — Theft.
1020 MLK Blvd. — Aggravated assault.
1905 Normal Park Dr. — Welfare.
201 West Hill Park Cr. — Assault.
1500 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
SH-19/ FM 2821 — Major auto wreck, fleet crash.
SH-19/ FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.
2523 Avenue M — Residential burglary.
2 Financial Plaza — Theft.
1720 11th Street — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 11
328 Geneva Rd. — Burglary.
2911 SH-19 — Burglary.
SH-19/ Sterling Chapel Rd. — Major auto wreck.
136 Bates Ct. — Theft.
88 McMillian Rd. — Criminal mischief.
1020 MLK Blvd. — Assault.
18 Bluegill Ln. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 11
Ketrell Jackson — Unauthorized use of a vehicle (Harris Co.), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of marijuana.
Alvin Baker III — Assault causing bodily injury.
Leah Hensley — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle.
William R. Hollander — Parole & Pardon Board violation, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and detention with vehicle.
Billy Jo W. Varieur — Expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
