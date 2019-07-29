Huntsville Police Department

July 26 – Day Shift

108 Sendero – Assault.

230 IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.

411 Augusta Dr. – Theft.

July 26 – Night Shift

Bowers Blvd./Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

2455 Montgomery Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.

Ave. H/11th St. – Drugs.

16th St./Sycamore Ave. – Drugs.

July 27 – Day Shift

Vicki Dr. – Sexual offense.

Montgomery Rd./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

815 12th St. – Major vehicle wreck.

July 27 – Night Shift

120 Ravenwood Village Dr. – Theft.

1213 University Ave. – Robbery.

612 Ave. H – Domestic.

3061 Old Colony Rd. – Theft.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

1200 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

July 28 – Day Shift

2830 Lake Rd. – Runaway.

281 IH 45 – Theft.

July 28 – Night Shift

407 Kay Terrace – Burglary of a vehicle.

2830 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

2000 11th St. – Major vehicle wreck.

2937 Old Houston Rd. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 26

SH 75/FM 1696 E. – Suspicious vehicle.

0 Block Veronica Ln. – Civil dispute.

0 Block Walker Trail – Terroristic threat.

200 Block IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

0 Block Charlotte St. – Domestic.

0 Block Kalyn Rd. – Domestic.

0 Block Reeves Ln. – Loud noise.

900 Block Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Shots heard.

July 27

0 Block Calvary Rd. – Civil dispute.

0 Block Roark Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.

1300 Block US 190 – Major vehicle wreck.

Ranch Rd./FM 1374 – Civil dispute.

2600 Block IH 45 S. – Criminal mischief.

SH 19/FM 980 – Suspicious person.

0 Block Creek Site Ct. – Domestic.

FM 405/Twin Creek Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.

0 Block Morris Ln. – Theft.

600 Block FM 2550 – Suspicious vehicle.

Gold Leaf Ln./Racoon Bend – Terroristic threat.

July 28

FM 1374/Sunset Lake Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

0 Block Old Waverly Cemetery Rd. – Stolen vehicle.

2900 Block SH 19 – Disturbance.

SH 30/High Oak – Minor vehicle wreck.

3100 Block IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

300 Block IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

1500 Block IH 45 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

0 Block Merino Dr. – Civil dispute.

FM 980/SH 19 (Riverside) – Failure to stop and give information.

0 Block Galloway Rd. – Terroristic threat.

0 Block FM 2693 – Domestic in progress.

Walker County Jail docket

July 26

Jonathan Jordan – Forgery of financial instrument.

Rogelio Garcia – (3rd or more) DWI, hold over.

Michael Cooper Jr. – DWI.

Edward Guerra – DWI.

Jarrett Malone – Burglary of a habitation, assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).

July 27

No reports

July 28

Rodney O’Bryant – Parole and Pardon Board violation, possession of a dangerous drug.

Brandon Seals – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Donovin Lawrence – DWI, driving with invalid license, failure to appear.

Brianna Webb – Driver’s license restriction, failure to appear.

Evan Landry – DWI.

James Williams – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of a dangerous drug, following too closely, driver’s license restriction.

Tags