Huntsville Police Department
July 26 – Day Shift
108 Sendero – Assault.
230 IH 45 – Minor vehicle wreck.
411 Augusta Dr. – Theft.
July 26 – Night Shift
Bowers Blvd./Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
2455 Montgomery Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.
Ave. H/11th St. – Drugs.
16th St./Sycamore Ave. – Drugs.
July 27 – Day Shift
Vicki Dr. – Sexual offense.
Montgomery Rd./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
815 12th St. – Major vehicle wreck.
July 27 – Night Shift
120 Ravenwood Village Dr. – Theft.
1213 University Ave. – Robbery.
612 Ave. H – Domestic.
3061 Old Colony Rd. – Theft.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
1200 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
July 28 – Day Shift
2830 Lake Rd. – Runaway.
281 IH 45 – Theft.
July 28 – Night Shift
407 Kay Terrace – Burglary of a vehicle.
2830 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
2000 11th St. – Major vehicle wreck.
2937 Old Houston Rd. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 26
SH 75/FM 1696 E. – Suspicious vehicle.
0 Block Veronica Ln. – Civil dispute.
0 Block Walker Trail – Terroristic threat.
200 Block IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
0 Block Charlotte St. – Domestic.
0 Block Kalyn Rd. – Domestic.
0 Block Reeves Ln. – Loud noise.
900 Block Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Shots heard.
July 27
0 Block Calvary Rd. – Civil dispute.
0 Block Roark Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.
1300 Block US 190 – Major vehicle wreck.
Ranch Rd./FM 1374 – Civil dispute.
2600 Block IH 45 S. – Criminal mischief.
SH 19/FM 980 – Suspicious person.
0 Block Creek Site Ct. – Domestic.
FM 405/Twin Creek Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.
0 Block Morris Ln. – Theft.
600 Block FM 2550 – Suspicious vehicle.
Gold Leaf Ln./Racoon Bend – Terroristic threat.
July 28
FM 1374/Sunset Lake Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
0 Block Old Waverly Cemetery Rd. – Stolen vehicle.
2900 Block SH 19 – Disturbance.
SH 30/High Oak – Minor vehicle wreck.
3100 Block IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
300 Block IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
1500 Block IH 45 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
0 Block Merino Dr. – Civil dispute.
FM 980/SH 19 (Riverside) – Failure to stop and give information.
0 Block Galloway Rd. – Terroristic threat.
0 Block FM 2693 – Domestic in progress.
Walker County Jail docket
July 26
Jonathan Jordan – Forgery of financial instrument.
Rogelio Garcia – (3rd or more) DWI, hold over.
Michael Cooper Jr. – DWI.
Edward Guerra – DWI.
Jarrett Malone – Burglary of a habitation, assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).
July 27
No reports
July 28
Rodney O’Bryant – Parole and Pardon Board violation, possession of a dangerous drug.
Brandon Seals – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Donovin Lawrence – DWI, driving with invalid license, failure to appear.
Brianna Webb – Driver’s license restriction, failure to appear.
Evan Landry – DWI.
James Williams – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of a dangerous drug, following too closely, driver’s license restriction.
