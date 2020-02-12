Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 11 – Day Shift

200 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

500 University Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

Feb. 11 – Night Shift

1200 SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 11

56 Oak Hill Dr. – Animal complaint.

684 FM 980 – Animal complaint.

2 Victoria Way – Civil dispute.

1135 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

377 Hostetter Rd. – Disturbance.

1548 11th St. – Fight.

FM 1791 N./IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 11

Joseph Ortega – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Derek Robertson – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Jamal Banks – Aggravated robbery, assault causing bodily injury.

Jacob Jones – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tyrrone Campbell – Criminal nonsupport, theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).

Marcos Yanez Jr. – Indecency with a child with sexual contact.

Dominique Rohner – Tampering with physical evidence.

Kyle Smith – Failure to appear, no driver’s license.

Maurilio Leon – Public intoxication.

Rodolfo Zavala – DWI.

Feb. 12

Robert Parks III – Public intoxication.

Tanya Sparks-Hanks – Criminal trespass.

Daniya Gambrell – Criminal trespass.

