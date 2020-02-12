Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 11 – Day Shift
200 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
500 University Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
Feb. 11 – Night Shift
1200 SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 11
56 Oak Hill Dr. – Animal complaint.
684 FM 980 – Animal complaint.
2 Victoria Way – Civil dispute.
1135 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
377 Hostetter Rd. – Disturbance.
1548 11th St. – Fight.
FM 1791 N./IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 11
Joseph Ortega – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Derek Robertson – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jamal Banks – Aggravated robbery, assault causing bodily injury.
Jacob Jones – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Tyrrone Campbell – Criminal nonsupport, theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).
Marcos Yanez Jr. – Indecency with a child with sexual contact.
Dominique Rohner – Tampering with physical evidence.
Kyle Smith – Failure to appear, no driver’s license.
Maurilio Leon – Public intoxication.
Rodolfo Zavala – DWI.
Feb. 12
Robert Parks III – Public intoxication.
Tanya Sparks-Hanks – Criminal trespass.
Daniya Gambrell – Criminal trespass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.