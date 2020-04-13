Huntsville Police Department
April 9 – Day Shift
3410 Old Houston Rd. – Assault.
2501 Lake Rd. – Offensive touch.
April 9 – Night Shift
3012 Manor Ln. – Domestic.
196 IH 45 – Domestic.
April 10 – Day Shift
2451 Lake Rd. – Found property.
700 Hickory Dr. – Theft.
1119 Holly Springs Dr. – Animal bite.
1408 Ave. Q – Stolen vehicle.
April 10 – Night Shift
124 IH 45 – Criminal mischief.
April 11 – Day Shift
900 Ave. C – Drugs.
686 IH 45 S. – Stolen vehicle.
April 11 – Night Shift
600 Hayman Dr. – Aggravated robbery.
April 12 – Day Shift
No reports
April 12 – Night Shift
No reports.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 9
3662 SH 19 (Riverside) – Stolen vehicle.
511 Longstreet Rd. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.
296 Sunset Lake Rd. – Overdose.
286 Booker Rd. – Criminal mischief.
3685 SH 19 (Riverside) – Civil dispute.
2924 SH 19 – Found property.
22 Wood Farm Rd. – Assault.
176 FM 3454 – Criminal trespass.
6462 FM 1374 – Residential fire.
FM 1375 W./Kagle Rd. – Water rescue.
SH 75 N./Bybee Cir. – Disturbance.
Old Waverly Rd. – Shots heard.
April 10
15 Caney Creek Dr. – Domestic.
676 FM 980 – Suspicious vehicle.
46 Sandel Rd. – Civil dispute.
3070 SH 19 – Burglary of a vehicle.
888 Tafelski Rd. – Disorderly conduct.
75 Hardy Bottom Rd. – Criminal mischief.
191 Fishermans Trail – Domestic.
28 SH 75 N. – Domestic.
78 Young Rd. – Theft.
25 Cogans Grove – Residential fire.
2052 SH 75 S. – Shots heard.
104 IH 45 S. – Public intoxication.
April 11
11 Lake View Dr. – Loud noise.
17 Julia Justice Rd. – Theft.
14 Lake View Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
83 Ranch Acres Dr. – Suspicious person.
33 Haas Rd. – Stolen vehicle.
13 Amber Dr. – Stolen vehicle.
280 West Dr. (New Waverly) – Civil dispute.
1 Pine Ave. – Loud noise.
101 Frank Cloud Rd. – Terroristic threat.
FM 3179/SH 30 – Failure to stop and give information.
12 Lake View Dr. – Loud noise.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
83 Jackson Rd. – Civil dispute.
April 12
Morris Ln./SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.
SH 19/Ellisor Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
655 FM 2821 W. – Assault.
147 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Credit card abuse.
102 Pine Ridge Ln. – Animal abuse.
Sugar Hill Rd./Hill Top Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
78 Hidden Creek Dr. – Shooting.
23 Daniels St. – Disturbance.
102 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.
68 Johnson St. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.
60 Thomas Spur – Shots heard.
6296 FM 1374 – Shots heard.
Walker County Jail docket
April 9
Christopher Halpin – DWI.
Jordan Woodard – Burglary of a habitation.
Samuel Parker – Failure to comply with sex offender registry.
April 10
Taylor Monday – Theft of property (<$2,500).
Damian Archie – Evading arrest, delivery of a dangerous drug, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Quinton Gamble – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Lakeisha Parks – Assault causing bodily injury.
Jazzmin Galardi – Intoxication assault with a vehicle.
Tiffany Holt – Public intoxication.
April 11
Justin Benton – Public intoxication, resisting arrest.
Justin Harrison – Possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license, failure to appear.
Percy Brooks Jr. – Violating state emergency order, driving with an invalid license.
Brianna Edwards – (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (28g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), prohibited substance in a correctional facility, violating state emergency order.
Rickey Riles – Aggravated assault.
Raymond Pace Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), tampering with physical evidence.
Richard Portwood – DWI, failure to stop and give information.
April 12
Rosalyn Walker – Criminal trespass,
Walter Johnson – Public intoxication.
Alex Long – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury.
April 13
Sarah Reeves – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
