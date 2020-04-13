Huntsville Police Department

April 9 – Day Shift

3410 Old Houston Rd. – Assault.

2501 Lake Rd. – Offensive touch.

April 9 – Night Shift

3012 Manor Ln. – Domestic.

196 IH 45 – Domestic.

April 10 – Day Shift

2451 Lake Rd. – Found property.

700 Hickory Dr. – Theft.

1119 Holly Springs Dr. – Animal bite.

1408 Ave. Q – Stolen vehicle.

April 10 – Night Shift

124 IH 45 – Criminal mischief.

April 11 – Day Shift

900 Ave. C – Drugs.

686 IH 45 S. – Stolen vehicle.

April 11 – Night Shift

600 Hayman Dr. – Aggravated robbery.

April 12 – Day Shift

No reports

April 12 – Night Shift

No reports.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 9

3662 SH 19 (Riverside) – Stolen vehicle.

511 Longstreet Rd. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.

296 Sunset Lake Rd. – Overdose.

286 Booker Rd. – Criminal mischief.

3685 SH 19 (Riverside) – Civil dispute.

2924 SH 19 – Found property.

22 Wood Farm Rd. – Assault.

176 FM 3454 – Criminal trespass.

6462 FM 1374 – Residential fire.

FM 1375 W./Kagle Rd. – Water rescue.

SH 75 N./Bybee Cir. – Disturbance.

Old Waverly Rd. – Shots heard.

April 10

15 Caney Creek Dr. – Domestic.

676 FM 980 – Suspicious vehicle.

46 Sandel Rd. – Civil dispute.

3070 SH 19 – Burglary of a vehicle.

888 Tafelski Rd. – Disorderly conduct.

75 Hardy Bottom Rd. – Criminal mischief.

191 Fishermans Trail – Domestic.

28 SH 75 N. – Domestic.

78 Young Rd. – Theft.

25 Cogans Grove – Residential fire.

2052 SH 75 S. – Shots heard.

104 IH 45 S. – Public intoxication.

April 11

11 Lake View Dr. – Loud noise.

17 Julia Justice Rd. – Theft.

14 Lake View Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

83 Ranch Acres Dr. – Suspicious person.

33 Haas Rd. – Stolen vehicle.

13 Amber Dr. – Stolen vehicle.

280 West Dr. (New Waverly) – Civil dispute.

1 Pine Ave. – Loud noise.

101 Frank Cloud Rd. – Terroristic threat.

FM 3179/SH 30 – Failure to stop and give information.

12 Lake View Dr. – Loud noise.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

83 Jackson Rd. – Civil dispute.

April 12

Morris Ln./SH 19 – Suspicious vehicle.

SH 19/Ellisor Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

655 FM 2821 W. – Assault.

147 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Credit card abuse.

102 Pine Ridge Ln. – Animal abuse.

Sugar Hill Rd./Hill Top Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

78 Hidden Creek Dr. – Shooting.

23 Daniels St. – Disturbance.

102 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.

68 Johnson St. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.

60 Thomas Spur – Shots heard.

6296 FM 1374 – Shots heard.

Walker County Jail docket

April 9

Christopher Halpin – DWI.

Jordan Woodard – Burglary of a habitation.

Samuel Parker – Failure to comply with sex offender registry.

April 10

Taylor Monday – Theft of property (<$2,500).

Damian Archie – Evading arrest, delivery of a dangerous drug, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Quinton Gamble – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Lakeisha Parks – Assault causing bodily injury.

Jazzmin Galardi – Intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Tiffany Holt – Public intoxication.

April 11

Justin Benton – Public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Justin Harrison – Possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license, failure to appear.

Percy Brooks Jr. – Violating state emergency order, driving with an invalid license.

Brianna Edwards – (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (28g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), prohibited substance in a correctional facility, violating state emergency order.

Rickey Riles – Aggravated assault.

Raymond Pace Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), tampering with physical evidence.

Richard Portwood – DWI, failure to stop and give information.

April 12

Rosalyn Walker – Criminal trespass,

Walter Johnson – Public intoxication.

Alex Long – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury.

April 13

Sarah Reeves – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

