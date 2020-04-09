Huntsville Police Department
April 8 – Day Shift
1436 SH 75 N. – Stolen vehicle.
April 8 – Night Shift
No reports.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 8
191 Fisherman's Trail – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
176 FM 3454 – Animal bite.
500 FM 2821 W. – Forgery.
51 North Fork Ln. – Animal complaint.
5860 FM 1374 – Civil dispute.
668 FM 2296 – Criminal trespass.
75 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Assault.
76 Young Rd. – Loud noise.
9 Jacob St. – Suspicious noise.
50 Harold Cir. – Criminal mischief.
650 FM 1375 W. (New Waverly) – Domestic.
3662 SH 19 (Riverside) – Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
April 8
Anthony Bryant – Emergency order violation.
Shedrick Jenkins – Terroristic threat.
Kevin Webb – Falsification of a drug test.
Jared Hadnot – Possession of marijuana (<\2oz).
Devondrae Ware – Unlawful carrying of a weapon.
