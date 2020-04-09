Huntsville Police Department

April 8 – Day Shift

1436 SH 75 N. – Stolen vehicle.

April 8 – Night Shift

No reports.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 8

191 Fisherman's Trail – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

176 FM 3454 – Animal bite.

500 FM 2821 W. – Forgery.

51 North Fork Ln. – Animal complaint.

5860 FM 1374 – Civil dispute.

668 FM 2296 – Criminal trespass.

75 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Assault.

76 Young Rd. – Loud noise.

9 Jacob St. – Suspicious noise.

50 Harold Cir. – Criminal mischief.

650 FM 1375 W. (New Waverly) – Domestic.

3662 SH 19 (Riverside) – Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

April 8

Anthony Bryant – Emergency order violation.

Shedrick Jenkins – Terroristic threat.

Kevin Webb – Falsification of a drug test.

Jared Hadnot – Possession of marijuana (<\2oz).

Devondrae Ware – Unlawful carrying of a weapon.

 

Tags