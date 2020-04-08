Huntsville Police Department
April 7 – Day Shift
No reports.
April 7 – Night Shift
239 El Toro Rd. – Criminal mischief.
3410 Old Houston Rd. – Domestic.
1701 11th St. – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 7
601 SH 75 N. – Disturbance.
200 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.
90 FM 405 – Disturbance.
82 William Thomas Rd. – Criminal trespass.
8 Knight Ln. – Civil dispute.
5 Lake Rd./Audry Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
1 Calvary Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
191 Fishermans Trail – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
April 7
Kameron Utley – Aggravated robbery.
Jose Campa – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Joshua Pool – Unlawful carrying of a weapon, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Khalil Washington – Possession of a controlled substance PG ` (>=4g<200g), unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Anthony Johnson – (2 counts) DWI, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).
Zachary Leuschner – DWI.
Charlotte Williams – Public intoxication.
April 8
Anthony Bryant – Violating emergency orders.
