Huntsville Police Department

April 7 – Day Shift

No reports.

April 7 – Night Shift

239 El Toro Rd. – Criminal mischief.

3410 Old Houston Rd. – Domestic.

1701 11th St. – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 7

601 SH 75 N. – Disturbance.

200 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.

90 FM 405 – Disturbance.

82 William Thomas Rd. – Criminal trespass.

8 Knight Ln. – Civil dispute.

5 Lake Rd./Audry Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

1 Calvary Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

191 Fishermans Trail – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

April 7

Kameron Utley – Aggravated robbery.

Jose Campa – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Joshua Pool – Unlawful carrying of a weapon, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Khalil Washington – Possession of a controlled substance PG ` (>=4g<200g), unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Anthony Johnson – (2 counts) DWI, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).

Zachary Leuschner – DWI.

Charlotte Williams – Public intoxication.

April 8

Anthony Bryant – Violating emergency orders.

Tags